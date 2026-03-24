Powerica IPO Sees Slow Start, Subscribed 1% on Opening Day

Powerica's IPO witnessed a slow start, being subscribed only 1% on its first day, prompting investors to analyse the power solutions provider's market potential and future growth prospects.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Powerica IPO Day 1 Subscription Status and Investor Response Powerica Ltd's IPO was subscribed 1% on its first day, indicating a slow start for the power solutions provider's public offering.

The IPO aims to raise ₹1,100 crore, including a fresh issue of shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoters.

Funds from the fresh issue will be used to reduce the company's debt and for general corporate purposes.

This is Powerica's second attempt at an IPO, with a previous plan in 2019 being shelved.

Powerica operates in the power solutions sector, specialising in diesel generator sets, wind power, and related services.

The initial public offer of power solutions provider Powerica Ltd got subscribed 1 per cent on the first day of share-sale on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 2,07,681 shares against 2,05,55,171 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2 per cent and non-institutional investors received 1 per cent subscription.

Powerica Ltd garnered Rs 329.40 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

Powerica's Rs 1,100-crore public offering will conclude on March 27. The price band has been fixed at Rs 375 to Rs 395 apiece, valuing the company at nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

Price Band, Lot Size and Issue Size Explained

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 700 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 400 crore by promoters, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The OFS size has been cut from Rs 700 crore earlier, reducing the total IPO size to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 1,400 crore proposed in the draft papers filed in August 2025.

Under the OFS, Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust would offload shares.

Of the fresh issuance, funds worth Rs 525 crore will be utilised to pare the company's debt, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

This is the company's second attempt to go public. Back in 2019, Powerica had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float an IPO. However, the plan was shelved.

Powerica's Business Operations

Powerica is an integrated power solutions provider specialising in diesel generator sets (DG sets), medium speed large generators (MSLG), and related services.

Further, the company expanded into the wind power sector in 2008 as an independent power producer and has since developed capabilities as an engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, as well as an operation and maintenance service provider for balance of plant.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Karnataka; Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; and Khopoli, Maharashtra.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management have been appointed by Powerica to manage its public issue.