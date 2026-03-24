Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Surge as US-Iran Tensions Ease, Oil Prices Stabilise

Indian markets on Dalal Street rallied sharply as easing tensions in the US-Iran conflict and stable oil prices boosted sentiment. Track Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex performance and key global triggers.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market Sensex and Nifty rebounded significantly following positive signals regarding the Middle East conflict and a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

Global markets, including Asian markets, reacted positively to the news, with benchmarks in South Korea, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong all trading higher.

Easing geopolitical tensions led to a pullback in crude oil prices, alleviating immediate inflation concerns and boosting risk appetite across global equities.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers in the Indian stock market.

The market's positive momentum is largely attributed to a shift in global sentiment due to potential de-escalation in the Middle East.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, in-line with a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points before settling at 73,515 points, a rise of 814 points, at press time. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 255 points to 22,768 at press time.

Sector-Wise Performance and Top Gainers Today

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Eternal, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest winners.

Power Grid emerged as the only laggard from the pack.

How US-Iran Tensions and Oil Prices Impacted Dalal Street

Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically-located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

Asian markets rebounded, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading in positive territory.

The US market ended higher on Monday.

Market Analysts on the Geopolitical Impact

"The positive momentum appears largely driven by a sudden shift in global sentiment following signs of potential de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict. Global markets reacted positively after Donald Trump indicated that the United States had engaged in discussions with Iran and announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

"This development has raised expectations that the conflict-which had significantly elevated crude oil prices and triggered recessionary fears-may be approaching a phase of de-escalation," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

However, the situation remains fluid, he said.

"Asian markets have opened on a strong footing, supported by a pullback in crude oil prices. The cooling in oil has eased immediate inflation concerns and improved risk appetite across global equities," Hariprasad added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 4.16 per cent higher at USD 104.1 per barrel.

"The easing in oil has been triggered by a temporary de-escalation in geopolitical tensions, after Donald Trump postponed the planned strikes on Iran's power infrastructure for five days. This signals ongoing diplomatic engagement and has reduced immediate fears of a full-scale escalation, bringing short-term relief to global markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global Market Cues Driving Indian Equities Higher

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,414.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,033.97 crore.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,836.57 points or 2.46 per cent to settle at 72,696.39. The Nifty tanked 601.85 points or 2.60 per cent to end at 22,512.65.