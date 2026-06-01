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How Persistent Systems Is Expanding In Eastern Europe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 14:51 IST

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Persistent Systems is set to broaden its reach in Eastern Europe by integrating a team of over 90 professionals from Concise, enhancing its digital infrastructure and IT consulting capabilities.

Key Points

  • Persistent Systems is expanding its Eastern European presence by integrating a team from Concise.
  • The integration will strengthen Persistent's European nearshore delivery network.
  • The move aims to enhance Persistent's ability to help enterprises evolve digital infrastructure.
  • Strategic delivery centres will be established in Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia.
  • Estonia's digital ecosystem will support AI-led transformation and regional engagement.

Persistent Systems on Monday announced an agreement that would expand its Eastern European footprint through the integration of a team of more than 90 professionals from Concise, a Tallinn-headquartered software engineering and IT consulting company.

The company did not divulge the financial details of the transaction.

 

In a release it said, the transaction - subject to closing conditions - will strengthen Persistent's European nearshore delivery network and enhance the ability to help enterprises evolve large-scale digital infrastructure and globally integrated operations.

Strategic Expansion in Eastern Europe

"Persistent Systems today announced the signing of an agreement to expand its Eastern European presence through the integration of a specialised team of more than 90 professionals from Concise...," the release said.

As enterprises speed up investments in AI-enabled operations and modern digital infrastructure, demand is increasing for partners that can modernise core systems, support governance requirements and provide regional delivery capabilities at a global scale.

AI and Digital Infrastructure Investments

Persistent further said it is cementing its position in an evolving market through investments in strategic delivery hubs, advanced platform capabilities and specialised AI expertise.

On completion, the move will expand Persistent's Eastern European and nearshore delivery footprint, and establish strategic delivery centers in Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia.

Estonia as a Digital Hub

Estonia's digital ecosystem and deep technology talent base will provide a foundation for supporting AI-led transformation requiring governance alignment and stronger regional engagement, according to the company.

The expansion also aims to strengthen Persistent's relationship and depth of expertise with a strategic customer in the enterprise mobility segment in the region. The release said that the team brings experience supporting large-scale digital environments across mobility, logistics, smart infrastructure and payments.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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