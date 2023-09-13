News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » One of the biggest land deals in Mumbai: Rs 5,200 cr for Bombay Dyeing's Worli asset

One of the biggest land deals in Mumbai: Rs 5,200 cr for Bombay Dyeing's Worli asset

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 20:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company will buy a 22-acre land parcel in central Mumbai from Bombay Dyeing for Rs 5,200 crore, the Wadias-run company said on Wednesday.

The sale of the land parcel in Worli is one of the biggest land sale transactions in the history of the financial capital.

 

Sumitomo's subsidiary Goisu will be paying for the acquisition in two phases, which will include Rs 4,675 crore initially and Rs 525 crore later on completion of certain conditions, as per an announcement made by Bombay Dyeing to the exchanges.

The Bombay Dyeing board met on Wednesday to approve the sale, and the same will have to be approved by shareholders, as per an official statement.

The company scrip closed 6.93 per cent up at Rs 140.45 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, against gains of 0.37 per cent on the benchmark.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Lenders say Byju's hid $533 mn in obscure hedge fund
Lenders say Byju's hid $533 mn in obscure hedge fund
Relief for CCD; NCLAT junks insolvency proceedings
Relief for CCD; NCLAT junks insolvency proceedings
Army colonel, major, Dy SP killed in J-K gunfight
Army colonel, major, Dy SP killed in J-K gunfight
Opportunity for Zaman Khan to prove himself
Opportunity for Zaman Khan to prove himself
Hindutva activist held for cheating BJP ticket seeker
Hindutva activist held for cheating BJP ticket seeker
BJP stands by minister Meghwal, suspends MLA Meghwal
BJP stands by minister Meghwal, suspends MLA Meghwal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

UBS sees inflation overshooting by 60 bps to 6.8%

UBS sees inflation overshooting by 60 bps to 6.8%

Six airbags won't be mandatory for cars: Gadkari

Six airbags won't be mandatory for cars: Gadkari

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances