News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Respite for Cafe Coffee Day; NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings

Respite for Cafe Coffee Day; NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL) and its financial creditor IndusInd Bank have reached a settlement, following which NCLAT has set aside an insolvency order against the company which owns and operates coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day.

Cafe Coffee Day

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Counsel representing CDGL and IndusInd bank on Wednesday informed the Chennai bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) about the settlement and sought permission to withdraw insolvency litigations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice M Venugopal and Shreesha Merla took their submissions on record and set aside the order admitting CDGL to insolvency.

 

On August 11, NCLAT through an interim order had stayed the operations of the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that directed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against CDGL.

This NCLT order was challenged by Malavika Hegde, director of CDGL and the wife of late VG Siddhartha before the appellate tribunal.

On July 20, the Bengaluru bench of NCLT passed an order over a plea filed by IndusInd Bank, a financial creditor of the company, claiming dues of Rs 94 crore.

NCLT had also appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the interim resolution professional after suspending the board.

CDGL had requested a short-term loan of Rs 115 crore in February 2019.

As per the annual report of its parent firm Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) for FY23, CDGL owns 469 cafes in 154 cities and 268 CCD Value Express kiosks.

It operated 48,788 vending machines that dispense coffee in corporate workplaces and hotels under the brand.

In 2022-23, CDGL's consolidated net operational revenue was Rs 869 crore and had reported a loss of Rs 67.77 crore.

CDEL is in trouble since the death of founder chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019.

It is paring its debt through asset resolutions and has significantly reduced it from the time the trouble started.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lenders say Byju's hid $533 mn in obscure hedge fund
Lenders say Byju's hid $533 mn in obscure hedge fund
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Paytm: Still on course of going cashflow positive
Paytm: Still on course of going cashflow positive
Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup
Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup
2 Army officers, cop critically injured in JK gunfight
2 Army officers, cop critically injured in JK gunfight
16-yr-old NEET aspirant hangs herself to death in Kota
16-yr-old NEET aspirant hangs herself to death in Kota
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak pushing foreign terrorists into J-K: Army

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Six airbags won't be mandatory for cars: Gadkari

Six airbags won't be mandatory for cars: Gadkari

All about iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

All about iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances