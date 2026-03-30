Noida International Airport: Property Prices Soar Along Yamuna Expressway

Noida International Airport is set to trigger a sharp rise in property prices along the Yamuna Expressway, reshaping the NCR real estate landscape.

IMAGE: Noida International Airport. All photographs: @RamMNK X/ANI Photo

Key Points Noida International Airport's inauguration is expected to drive up residential and industrial property prices along the Yamuna Expressway, extending to Noida and Greater Noida.

Property values in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) region are projected to rise by 28% for plots and 22% for apartments over the next two years.

Apartment prices in Yeida have nearly trebled over the past five years, from ₹3,200 per square foot (psf) in 2020 to ₹9,600 psf in 2025.

The growth in Yeida is anticipated to be investor-led initially, with increasing demand for plotted developments and early-stage residential projects.

Despite rising prices, Yeida remains more affordable than premium NCR markets like Gurugram, offering significant headroom for future growth.

The inauguration of Noida International Airport (NIA) is expected to push up prices of both residential and industrial units in micro-markets along the Yamuna Expressway, with the momentum spilling over into neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida, according to developers and market observers.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026, property values in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) region, which includes Jewar, are projected to rise by 28 per cent for plots and 22 per cent for apartments over the next two years, according to Colliers.

The region has seen strong realty activity since the airport was announced in 2021.

Apartment prices in Yeida have nearly trebled over the past five years -- from ₹3,200 per square foot (psf) in 2020 to ₹9,600 psf in 2025.

Investor-Led Growth and Rising Values

Praveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council, said rates in some sectors of the Yamuna Expressway Special Economic Zone had already touched around ₹8,000 psf.

"This is significant, given that land values in the broader Jewar influence zone have risen by nearly 40 per cent over the past five years," Jain said.

Developers and market watchers expect Yeida's growth to be investor-led over the next two to three years, with a surge in plotted developments and early-stage residential projects, particularly along the expressway corridor.

"Formats such as low-rise developments and integrated townships are gaining traction. At the same time, as industries and institutions begin operations, they are adding to demand for well-planned housing," said Sahil Agarwal, chief executive officer of Noida-based Nimbus Group.

Plot prices along the Yamuna Expressway have reached ₹2,500 psf in 2025, up 127 per cent from ₹1,100 psf in 2020, and are projected to rise further to ₹3,200 psf by 2027.

Infrastructure Development and Job Creation

Ongoing investments in data centres, industrial parks, and logistics hubs are expected to support job creation and gradually shift demand towards end-users over the medium term.

"Large-scale investments are underway in data centres, information technology parks, logistics hubs, retail and hospitality assets along Noida Expressway and near the airport zone," said Amit Modi, director at County Group.

NIA's impact is already spilling over into Noida and Greater Noida.

Connectivity projects such as Noida Metro expansion and Ghaziabad–Jewar Regional Rapid Transit System are expected to further drive demand, alongside the creation of over 450,000 jobs across upcoming technology and film hubs.

Developers who were earlier focused on central Noida are now expanding across the expressway belt, including Greater Noida and Yeida.

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Shifting Buyer Demographics and Market Dynamics

According to Anarock, more than 52,000 residential units were launched across Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida between 2022 and 2025.

Suresh Garg, chairman and managing director of National Capital Region (NCR)-based developer Nirala World, said Noida Expressway is also seeing a 20 per cent rise in Grade A office space, while Yeida is attracting investments in luxury hotels and high-street retail.

Greater Noida, in particular, has seen faster absorption, especially in the mid-income and upper-mid segments.

"Greater Noida is likely to emerge as a strong residential and institutional hub, given its land availability and planned sectors," Jain said.

Of the total launches, Greater Noida accounted for the highest supply at 32,179 units, followed by Noida (11,312) and Yeida (8,544).

Residential projects dominate, especially in the premium and upper-mid segments.

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Affordability and Future Growth Potential

The buyer profile is shifting, with high networth individuals, non-resident Indians, companies and entrepreneurs from Tier-I and Tier-II cities entering the market, along with a smaller set of celebrity investors.

"Noida is seeing buyers upgrading from South and East Delhi. Improved expressway connectivity is also drawing buyers from across Uttar Pradesh, who see Noida as both a residential and investment destination," said Ashish Jerath, president, sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers.

Manik Malik, chief executive officer of BPTP Group, said Faridabad is also likely to benefit due to its proximity to the airport and improved connectivity via the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the proposed Namo Bharat corridor.

Despite rising prices, Yeida continues to remain more affordable than premium NCR markets such as Gurugram.

"Affordability remains a key advantage for Yamuna Expressway compared to established markets like Noida and Gurugram," Agarwal said.

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Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock, said average prices in Gurugram are around ₹13,000 psf -- about 26 per cent higher than Noida's ₹10,300 psf.

"In comparison, Greater Noida averages ₹7,500 psf, while Yeida is roughly half of Gurugram's pricing. This leaves considerable headroom for growth," he said.

Ankita Sood, national director (research) at Knight Frank India, added that Greater Noida and Yeida continue to trade at a discount to Noida due to their peripheral location, though this gap is expected to narrow as infrastructure improves.

The region is also set to benefit from its proximity to Delhi and established urban centres, she said.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff