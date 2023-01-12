Auto Expo 2023 Day 1: EVs Rule!

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan shows his signature pose at the launch of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, January 11, 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

From showcasing electric- to hydrogen-powered vehicles, going green was the buzzword on day one of the Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday, with auto majors like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia, and Ashok Leyland leading from the front.

Almost all of these companies either unveiled their new electric vehicle (EV) or alternative energy-powered models.

IMAGE: Suzuki Motor Corp President Toshihiro Suzuki with Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi present the EVX electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The highlight of the day was the unveiling of Suzuki Motor's concept electric SUV, the eVX, which is likely to hit markets by 2025.

There were launches by four companies and as many as 22 models were unveiled by several firms, with the majority of the vehicles being showcased in the EV segment, said a source aware of the development.

Other the major launches included Hyundai's much-anticipated all-electric SUV, Ioniq 5, which has a range of 631 km.

Tata Motors, on the other hand, unveiled 12 vehicles -- Sierra, Harrier, and Avinya in the EVs segment; the concept Curvv in the ICE segment, and Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG in the CNG segment.

IMAGE: KIA unveiled the KA4 and concept EV9 at the Auto Expo 2023. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

South Korean automaker Kia said it was planning to invest around Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion) over the next four years to expand its presence in the EV segment.

The company revealed its concept electric SUV EV9 and said it would launch domestically produced EVs in India by 2025.

Ashok Leyland showcased six new alternative energy powered products at the expo --including a battery EV, a fuel cell EV, a hydrogen ICE vehicle, a liquefied natural gas vehicle, an intercity compressed natural gas bus, and a mini passenger bus.

"We want to be ahead with products in all segments. As and when India ramps up its hydrogen plans, we will equally ramp up our hydrogen plans. In the next few months, pilots will start on hydrogen-based vehicles," said N Saravanan, chief technology officer, Ashok Leyland.

VE Commercial Vehicles launched India's longest electric bus (13.5 metres), which has a range of 500 km, and a last-mile electric truck.

IMAGE: Greaves Electric Mobility CEO Sanjay Behl with Greaves Cotton Vice Chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli and Managing Director Arup Basu present the company's new electric two-wheeler at the expo. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

In other segments, Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might with six new electric two- and three-wheelers, while also foraying into electric power trains.

In the two-wheeler segment, it unveiled three vehicles under the Ampere brand -- the Ampere Primus, the high-speed B2C e-scooter targeted at millennials, and Ampere NXG and Ampere NXU.

In three-wheelers, it unveiled Greaves ELP in the passenger segment, Greaves ELC in cargo, and Greaves Aero Vision.

Tork Motors unveiled an electric motorcycle, Kratos X, which will be available for booking in the second quarter of 2023.

BYD also launched the electric sedan BYD Seal and the limited edition of BYD Atto 3 in its iconic Forest Green colour.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com