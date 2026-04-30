Maruti Suzuki discontinues Ignis hatchback amid weak sales, supply woes hit S-Presso and WagonR

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has quietly discontinued its Ignis hatchback amidst weak sales and a growing preference for SUVs, while simultaneously grappling with significant supply chain challenges affecting its popular S-Presso and WagonR models.

Photograph: Courtesy, Maruti Nexa

Key Points Maruti Suzuki has discontinued its Ignis hatchback due to weak sales and a market shift towards SUVs.

The company is experiencing supply issues for its high-demand S-Presso and WagonR models, leading to production constraints and booking halts at some dealerships.

Despite the Ignis being listed on Maruti's website, production has ceased, and dealer stock is dwindling, signalling a de facto phase-out.

The Ignis, launched in 2017, struggled with sales volumes, peaking at 51,000 units in 2022, significantly less than popular models like Swift and WagonR.

Lack of iterative upgrades, such as six airbags, CNG options, and new features, contributed to the Ignis's declining appeal and eventual discontinuation.

Owing to weak sales and a dip in small car demand following a rise in SUV sales, India"s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has discontinued its hatchback Ignis, according to multiple industry sources and dealers aware of the development. However, this comes at a time when other entry-level and small car models like S-Presso and WagonR are facing supply issues due to production constraints following a higher demand triggered by the GST 2.0 boost.

Production Challenges and Dealer Impact

Dealers across the country have indicated a supply shortage in these top-selling models, due to which booking is also reportedly stopped at some dealer locations. In early April, the company said it has a "healthy pending bookings order of 190,000 units", carrying on the GST-driven boom. The firm did not respond to questions from Business Standard regarding Ignis. However, the supply issue with regard to other models is part of a production calibration strategy, so that waiting periods of all these models are managed. "Both our models (WagonR and S-Presso) continue to witness steady demand, with robust bookings across markets. We will share performance on the same during our month-end briefing," said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer — marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

The Quiet Discontinuation of Ignis

On the other hand, multiple dealers across western and southern India said that they are not receiving supply of Ignis cars from MSI. A few dealers in Mumbai have some inventory in their stockyards and are trying to quickly bill these cars. "Maruti Suzuki has quietly wound down production of the Ignis hatchback," said one of multiple dealers, indicating that only limited inventory remains and most outlets have stopped accepting fresh bookings. While the model is still listed on the company"s website, the absence of ongoing production and shrinking dealer stock signal a de facto phase-out.

Ignis's Market Performance and Misalignment

Launched in 2017 and positioned as the most affordable offering in the Nexa lineup, the Ignis struggled to scale volumes despite its crossover-inspired design. Sales peaked at about 51,000 units in 2022 but remained significantly below high-volume peers like the Swift, and have since declined sharply, with recent monthly volumes falling below 2,000 units. Limited lifecycle updates, lack of features such as CNG, and slower safety upgrades further weakened its appeal, leading to a gradual loss of relevance in a market shifting toward SUVs. An auto industry analyst viewed the Ignis as a classic case of product-market misalignment rather than outright failure. "While the model carved out a niche with its distinctive design and urban positioning, it never translated into mass-market acceptance — particularly in a price band where Indian buyers tend to prioritise familiarity, resale value, and conventional styling," said one analyst who tracks the sector.

Sales Disparity and Deprioritisation

The persistent gap between Ignis volumes and those of the Swift or WagonR suggests that Maruti"s core customer base never fully embraced the product"s "quirky" proposition, limiting its scalability despite being competitively priced. According to industry data estimates, the Ignis dispatches have been in the range of 1,800-2,500 per month in recent periods, in contrast with WagonR and Swift, which have clocked 14,000-17,000 units consistently every month. While popular hatchbacks like WagonR sold close to 200,000 units in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Ignis volumes have been in the range of 20,000-25,000 during the period. The absence of iterative upgrades — whether in safety (six airbags), powertrain options (CNG), or feature additions — also indicates that the company had deprioritised the product well before the wind-down. In a media call in March, MSI had said despite having production constraints in some models, its teams were operating at a network stock of 12 days, of which seven were accounted for by vehicles in transit.