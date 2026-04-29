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Home  » Business » Tata Motors filed record 144 patents in FY26

Tata Motors filed record 144 patents in FY26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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April 29, 2026 15:57 IST

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Tata Motors has achieved a significant milestone by filing a record 144 patent applications in FY26, demonstrating its commitment to innovation in vehicle safety, reliability, and sustainable mobility solutions, including electric and hydrogen-based technologies.

Key Points

  • Tata Motors filed a record 144 patent applications in FY26, marking its highest number in a single year.
  • The patents align with strategic priorities including enhanced vehicle safety, improved reliability, optimised total cost of ownership, and superior occupant comfort.
  • The company's innovation also focuses on future-ready and sustainable mobility solutions, such as electric vehicles and hydrogen-based internal combustion engines.
  • In addition to patents, Tata Motors strengthened its intellectual property with 21 design and 35 copyright applications.
  • Tata Motors secured 15 patent grants during the year, bringing its cumulative granted patents to over 650.
 

Commercial vehicles major Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday said it filed 144 patent applications in FY26, marking its highest number of patent filings in a single year.

Focus on Strategic Priorities and Future Mobility

These filings are closely aligned with the company's strategic priorities, including enhanced vehicle safety, improved reliability, optimised total cost of ownership, and superior occupant comfort, Tata Motors Ltd (TML) said in a statement.

"The record number of patent applications filed in FY26 is a testament to the passion, creativity, and technical excellence of our engineering teams...

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to harnessing our innovation capabilities to serve the long-term interests of our customers, communities, and the nation," TML vice president and head, engineering, Aniruddha Kulkarni said.

The strong filing performance also reflects the company's focus on future-ready and sustainable mobility solutions, spanning emerging technologies such as electric vehicles and hydrogen-based internal combustion engines, TML said.

Strengthening Intellectual Property

During the year, the company strengthened its intellectual property portfolio by filing 21 design applications and 35 copyright applications, in addition to its patent filings, it added.

TML said it also secured 15 patent grants, increasing the cumulative number of granted patents to over 650.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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