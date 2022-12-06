News
Markets settle lower; Sensex falls for third day

Source: PTI
December 06, 2022 16:48 IST
Benchmark indices ended the day in the negative territory on Tuesday amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 208.24 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 62,626.36.

During the day, it tumbled 444.53 points or 0.70 per cent to 62,390.07.

 

The broader NSE Nifty declined 58.30 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 18,642.75.

Among the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Maruti were the major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Nestle were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the green.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.68 per cent higher at $83.24 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
