News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low in Jun

Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low in Jun

Source: PTI
July 01, 2022 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's manufacturing sector activity eased to nine-month low in June as growth of total sales and production moderated amid intense price pressures, a monthly survey said on Friday.

Manufacturing

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 54.6 in May, the weakest pace of growth since last September.

The June PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the twelfth straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

 

"The Indian manufacturing industry ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23 on a solid footing, displaying encouraging resilience on the face of acute price pressures, rising interest rates, rupee depreciation and a challenging geopolitical landscape," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Factory orders and production rose for the twelfth straight month in June, but in both cases the rates of expansion eased to nine-month lows.

Increases were commonly attributed to stronger client demand, although some survey participants indicated that growth was restricted by acute inflationary pressures, the survey said.

According to the survey, monitored firms reported increase for a wide range of inputs -- including chemicals, electronics, energy, metals and textiles -- which they partly passed on to clients in the form of higher selling prices.

Lima further said there was a broad-based slowdown in growth across a number of measures such as factory orders, production, exports, input buying and employment as clients and businesses restricted spending amid elevated inflation.

As per the survey, inflation concerns continued to dampen business confidence, with sentiment slipping to a 27-month low.

Elsewhere, input delivery times shortened for the first time since the onset of COVID-19.

"Fewer than 4 per cent of panellists forecast output growth in the year ahead, while the vast majority (95 per cent) expect no change from present levels.

"Inflation was the main concern among goods producers," the survey said.

On the job front, employment rose for the fourth successive month, albeit at a slight pace that was broadly in line with those seen over this period.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its financial stability report released on Thursday said that persistently high inflation globally is to stay here longer than anticipated as the ongoing war and sanctions take toll on economies, threatening a further slowdown to global trade volume.

The global economic outlook is clouded by the ongoing war in Europe and the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks in response to mounting inflationary pressures, the RBI report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Export tax slapped on petrol, diesel, ATF
Export tax slapped on petrol, diesel, ATF
Labour codes not to kick in from Friday
Labour codes not to kick in from Friday
'Good time to rejig your portfolio'
'Good time to rejig your portfolio'
Sanjay Raut appears before ED, says will help in probe
Sanjay Raut appears before ED, says will help in probe
Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire
Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire
5 Places To Visit This Monsoon
5 Places To Visit This Monsoon
Ban on single-use plastic items kicks in
Ban on single-use plastic items kicks in

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ban on single-use plastic items kicks in

Ban on single-use plastic items kicks in

'Equities Are The Best Inflation Hedge'

'Equities Are The Best Inflation Hedge'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances