Infosys Board Nods Rs 51.75 Crore Stock Grants for CEO Salil Parekh

IT services giant Infosys has approved substantial annual performance-based stock grants worth Rs 51.75 crore for CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh, reflecting the company's financial performance and strategic incentives.

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Infosys' board has approved annual performance-based stock grants totalling Rs 51.75 crore for CEO and MD Salil Parekh.

The grants include a primary annual performance equity grant of Rs 34.75 crore, an Expanded Stock Ownership Program grant of Rs 10 crore, an ESG-linked grant of Rs 2 crore, and a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) grant of Rs 5 crore.

The TSR grant's vesting timeline aligns with the conclusion of Parekh's current term in March 2027, having been reappointed for a second 5-year term in 2022.

The company also approved 27,193 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance-Based Stock Incentives (PSUs) worth Rs 1.90 crore for eligible employees.

Infosys reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing by 13.4 per cent to Rs 46,402 crore.

IT services major Infosys has approved annual performance-based stock grants worth Rs 51.75 crore for Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh.

The board has approved grants of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the company's 2015 and 2019 stock incentive plans, according to a regulatory filing by the IT major.

Details of Parekh's Stock Grants

Parekh will receive a primary annual performance equity grant of RSUs worth Rs 34.75 crore, which will vest 12 months from the date of grant, subject to the achievement of performance targets determined by the board.

Additionally, he has been granted RSUs having a market value of Rs 10 crore under the 2019 Expanded Stock Ownership Program.

Infosys has also approved an ESG-linked grant worth Rs 2 crore -- subject to achieving certain environmental, social, and governance milestones -- and a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) grant worth Rs 5 crore.

The TSR grant will vest on or after March 31, 2027, based on the company's cumulative relative performance over two years.

The March 2027 vesting timeline aligns with the conclusion of Parekh's current term at Infosys. Parekh, who took over the helm of the country's second-largest IT firm in 2018 and was reappointed for a second 5-year term in 2022, will see his tenure end in March 2027.

Employee Incentives and Financial Performance

Besides the CEO, the Bengaluru-headquartered company announced stock incentives for employees as well.

The board approved the grant of 27,193 RSUs to eligible employees under the 2015 plan, which will vest equally over a period of two to three years.

Furthermore, Performance-Based Stock Incentives (PSUs) covering equity shares with a market value of Rs 1.90 crore were approved under the 2019 plan, vesting over two years subject to performance parameters.

The grants for both the CEO and employees will be effective from May 2, 2026.

Infosys on Thursday reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company's revenue from operations increased 13.4 per cent to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period.

In the full 2025-26 fiscal year, Infosys' net profit climbed 10.20 per cent to Rs 29,440 crore, while its revenue from operations in FY26 rose 9.6 per cent to Rs 1,78,650 crore.

For FY27, Infosys has given a revenue growth forecast of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency.

Pending Wage Hikes

Meanwhile, even as the board approved stock incentives for top executives and select employees, a broader decision on general employee salary increments remains pending.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka, during the company's Q4 earnings call on Thursday, said wage hikes have not been decided upon yet.

"On the wage, we haven't really made a decision at this point, in the quantum and the timing of it," Sanghrajka said.