GST collections soar to record Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have achieved an unprecedented milestone, soaring to a record Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April, reflecting robust economic activity and increased compliance.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Gross GST collection in April rose by 8.7 per cent to a record Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

This new figure surpasses the previous all-time high of Rs 2.23 lakh crore recorded in April of the previous year.

Revenue from domestic transactions increased by 4.3 per cent to over Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

GST mop-up from imports saw a significant 25.8 per cent rise, reaching Rs 57,580 crore.

After adjusting for refunds, the net GST collection for April stood at approximately Rs 2.11 lakh crore, up 7.3 per cent.

Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April, government data showed on Friday.

Record-Breaking Revenue Performance

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over Rs 1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to Rs 57,580 crore in April 2026.

Impact of Refunds and Net Collection

Refunds were up 19.3 per cent to Rs 31,793 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3 per cent to about Rs 2.11 lakh crore.