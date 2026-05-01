Why Are Small, Midcaps Galloping?

Small- and midcap stocks have delivered their biggest monthly rally in 12 years, but rising oil prices and global tensions could make the road ahead volatile.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Key Points The BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices have seen their sharpest monthly rally in 12 years, with the Smallcap index surging 20.1 per cent and Midcap index soaring 14.8 per cent in April 2026.

The rally is attributed to expectations of stable March 2026 quarter earnings and increased retail investor interest, especially given fewer opportunities in primary markets.

Over half of the stocks in the BSE Smallcap index outperformed in April, with 734 stocks recording more than 20 per cent returns, and 84 zooming over 50 per cent.

Analysts anticipate market choppiness and volatility in small and midcaps, emphasising stock selection as crucial.

Crude oil prices, surging past $125 per barrel, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are key factors that could weaken the overall market structure and put pressure on the rupee.

The BSE Small, Midcap indices are set to report their sharpest monthly rally in 12 years.

In April 2026 (till Wednesday), the BSE Smallcap index surged 20.1 per cent, while the BSE Midcap index soared 14.8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 7.7 per cent.

Earlier, in May 2014, the BSE Smallcap index had zoomed 20.4 per cent and Midcap index by 15.6 per cent, the BSE data shows. The benchmark Sensex had gained 8 per cent back then.

Factors Driving the Rally

The recent rally, according to Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Investments, was on the back of a host of factors that included hope of stable March 2026 quarter (Q4-FY26) earnings and retail investor interest amid lack of investment opportunities in the primary markets.

"That apart, small-and midcaps had a bad 2025, so the valuations in a lot of stocks were juicy. I expect the markets to remain choppy in the months ahead. To that extent, these two segments will also remain volatile. Stock selection will be key," he said.

Among 1,262 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index, over half, or 734 stocks, outperformed in April by recording more than 20 per cent return.

Of these 84 stocks zoomed over 50 per cent, and 474 stocks rallied between 25 per cent and 50 per cent.

Market Outlook and Technical Levels

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In the short-term, analysts see the overall market structure weakening as long as crude oil prices stay firm and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for business.

From a technical perspective, 23,800 levels (Nifty), analysts said, remains a key support, and a decisive break below this could accelerate downside toward 23,600 to 23,400 levels.

"On the upside, a sustained move back above 24,000 is crucial to stabilise the market and prevent further weakness. Momentum indicators are weakening, with the relative strength indicator (RSI) slipping below 50, indicating a loss of strength in the current trend," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Oil Prices and Rupee Hold Key

A key factor that will pave the road ahead for the markets, according to analysts, are crude oil prices that surged past $125 per barrel (bbl) on Thursday -- up nearly 79 per cent from pre-war levels -- as stalled US-Iran talks raised doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Markets expect that that the oil will remain sticky around $90/bbl, and I don't think the market is fully pricing in this possibility at the current levels. The Nifty will remain range-bound for the next few months between 22,000 to 25,000 mark," said Bino Pathiparampil, head of research, at Elara Securities.

The rupee, analysts at Kotak Securities believe, like every other Asian currency right now, is a high-beta play on Hormuz. Until the Strait reopens, the rupee is likely to remain under pressure.

The next important level they are watching is 96, and a sustained break above 96 will open the path to 97 – a level they see as achievable if Brent stays above $125/bbl and the Hormuz situation deteriorates further.

"On the downside, 94.80 is now a meaningful support zone; anything between 94.50 and 94.80 should see strong dollar buying interest from importers who have been waiting on the sidelines. Anything below 94.50 would require a significant drop in oil prices, meaning a diplomatic breakthrough at Hormuz, which is not our base case today," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

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