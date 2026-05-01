Sebi introduces fast-track route for AIF scheme launches, cutting approval times

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has unveiled a new fast-track mechanism for Alternative Investment Funds to launch schemes, significantly reducing approval timelines and aiming to accelerate capital formation in the Indian market.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Sebi has introduced a fast-track mechanism for AIFs (excluding LVFs) to launch schemes and circulate Private Placement Memoranda (PPMs) after 30 days of filing, unless regulatory comments are issued.

The new framework mandates that the first close of a scheme must be achieved within 12 months from the date the AIF becomes eligible to launch.

Responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of disclosures in PPMs now rests primarily with merchant bankers and AIF managers.

The changes are part of Sebi's 'ease of doing business' initiative, aiming to accelerate capital formation while increasing accountability for managers.

The new norms apply immediately, including to pending non-LVF PPM applications, with penalties for irregularities or lapses in disclosures.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a fast-track mechanism for processing private placement memoranda (PPMs) of alternative investment funds (AIFs), aiming to reduce timelines and facilitate quicker deployment of capital.

Revised Framework for AIF Launches

Under the revised framework, AIFs — excluding large value funds for accredited investors (LVFs) — will be allowed to launch schemes and circulate PPMs to investors after 30 days of filing their application with Sebi, unless advised otherwise.

For first-time schemes, AIFs can proceed with launches either after receiving Sebi registration or upon completion of 30 days from filing, whichever is later.

Any regulatory comments issued during this period must be incorporated prior to launch.

The move marks a shift from the earlier process, where Sebi would review PPM disclosures and provide comments before allowing schemes to proceed — often leading to delays due to multiple rounds of revisions.

New Compliance and Disclosure Mandates

As part of the new norms, Sebi has also mandated that the first close of a scheme must be achieved within 12 months from the date the AIF becomes eligible to launch.

Responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of disclosures will rest squarely with merchant bankers and AIF managers, reflecting the regulator’s increased reliance on due diligence by intermediaries.

The circular also specifies filing requirements, including submission of due diligence certificates, fit-and-proper declarations, and permanent account number (PAN) details of key entities and personnel.

Additionally, PPMs must carry a standard disclaimer clarifying that Sebi does not approve or guarantee the accuracy of disclosures.

Ease of Doing Business Initiative

Sebi said the changes are part of its broader "ease of doing business" initiative, taking into account the sophistication of AIF investors and the experience of merchant bankers.

"This is an important step in ease of doing business and will accelerate capital formation and at the same time casts greater responsibility on the managers," said Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers & Chairperson, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association.

The new framework comes into immediate effect and will also apply to pending PPM applications (non-LVFs), while all other provisions under the existing AIF master circular remain unchanged.

In case of any irregularity or lapse in the PPM, concerned entities shall be liable for action, Sebi has said.