Stock markets open in red, Sensex tank over 500 pts, Nifty down to 23K

Indian stock markets witnessed a notable decline in early trade, with the Sensex and Nifty falling significantly, as elevated oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran, weighed heavily on investor sentiment globally.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell significantly in early trade.

Elevated Brent crude oil prices, trading at $110.8 per barrel, contributed to market weakness.

Renewed fears of military operations in the Middle East, stemming from US President Donald Trump's statements on Iran, dampened investor sentiment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,457.49 crore on Tuesday, indicating a cautious approach.

Global markets, including those in Asia and the US, also ended lower, reflecting widespread investor concerns.

Benchmark equity indices tumbled in early trade on Wednesday due to elevated oil prices, weak global market trends and renewed fears of restart of military operations if Iran failed to reach a peace deal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 517.11 points to 74,667.51 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 152.45 points to 23,475.80.

Laggards and Gainers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Eternal and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at $110.8 per barrel level.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

"Broader Asian markets opened under pressure after renewed concerns emerged around potential escalation in the Middle East.

"Investor sentiment weakened following US President Donald Trump's statement that he was an hour away from authorizing military action against Iran before eventually postponing the decision.

"The development has once again revived fears surrounding geopolitical instability, global energy supply disruptions, and volatility in crude oil markets," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

What Investors Should Watch Next

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was an hour away from making a decision to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,457.49 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

US Vice President J D Vance has said Iran having an atomic weapon would trigger a "nuclear arms race" worldwide and asserted that the US was "locked and loaded" to restart military operations if Tehran failed to reach a peace deal.

"Sentiment across Indian markets is expected to remain fragile, with rising energy prices, currency weakness and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continuing to weigh on investor confidence," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.