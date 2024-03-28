News
Indian pharma companies bank on 'mother brands' to boost revenue growth

Indian pharma companies bank on 'mother brands' to boost revenue growth

By Sohini Das
March 28, 2024 16:14 IST
Indian pharma companies are focussing on flagship products or mother brands under which they launch various new combinations to ensure robust revenue growth as well as therapy leadership.

Pharma

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

An analysis by market research firm Pharmarack showed how such flagship brands have posted strong growth CAGR in the last five years, with some even doubling sales.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial at Pharmarack, said, “Mother brands are analogous to an aggressive player who has put in a lot of effort during the prime years of life but now continues to silently nurture the brand family to collectively cross newer benchmarks of success.”

 

She added that pharma companies are using flagship brands to develop strong therapy connections, move from low priced acute therapy to more premium priced chronic or sub-chronic therapy versions, and also using this as a launch pad for combinations with molecules going off-patent.

For example, Glenmark’s Telma brand containing Telmisartan was launched two decades ago in the chronic segment and has since become a well-known brand for treating hypertension, heart failure, prevention of heart attack and stroke.

“Despite the introduction of multiple line extensions, Telma remains the strongest brand under the umbrella.

MAT: Moving annual turnover
Source: PharmaTrac MAT Feb 2024

"Strong brand identity for the treatment of hypertension has supported success in the launch of multiple brands with the enhancement of Telmisartan with newer molecules for better management of hypertension.

"While Telma stays strong in its molecular market, the other brands in the family also enjoy a formidable market share,” Sapale said.

Telma Mother brand has 16 brands with a combined turnover of Rs 1036 crore.

Similarly, Zerodol from Ipca started as a painkiller brand featuring Aceclofenac in the Acute segment.

But combinations of this brand with Paracetamol, Tizanidine and Serratiopeptidase has enabled the brand to penetrate Dental, Muscle spasm segments as well as the market to tackle inflammation related conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Osteoarthritis.

“What began with plain Aceclofenac swiftly evolved into a diverse portfolio, leveraging relevant combinations to extend its presence beyond traditional pain relief.

"With strategic expansions, Zerodol successfully ventured into Gastro and Neuro segments, with Zerodol Spas & Zerodol PG broadening its scope of indication,” Pharmarack noted.

Nearly 40 per cent of established or mother brands are from acute and chronic segments with sub-chronic segments comprising 20 per cent of the number of mother brands.

Sohini Das
