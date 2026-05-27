Moody's: Indian banks 'more exposed' to West Asia crisis impact

Moody's Ratings warns that Indian banks are significantly more exposed to the economic fallout from the West Asia crisis compared to other Asia-Pacific nations, primarily due to India's heavy reliance on energy imports, which is set to drive inflation, interest rates, and borrower cash flow pressures.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Indian banks are highly exposed to the West Asia crisis due to India's significant reliance on energy imports from the region.

Sustained high energy prices, projected to average $90-110 per barrel through Q3 2026, will strain consumer budgets and increase debt-servicing burdens for households and SMEs.

Non-bank lenders in India are particularly vulnerable due to their large exposure to unsecured retail loans, anticipating asset quality deterioration.

The Reserve Bank of India may face pressure to raise interest rates to control inflation and currency weakness, increasing banks' funding costs and credit quality risks.

Despite the risks, Indian banks are well-positioned with strong capital and provisioning buffers to absorb potential credit losses.

Moody's Ratings on Wednesday said Indian banks are among the more exposed in the Asia-Pacific region, given the economy's high dependence on energy imports from West Asia and the consequent pressure on inflation, interest rates and borrower cash flows.

Impact on Credit Profiles

Moody's said higher fuel costs will strain consumers' budgets and raise debt-servicing burdens for households and SMEs, translating into increased, though gradual, credit stress in these loan portfolios.

"Indian banks are among the more exposed in the region, given the economy's high dependence on energy imports from the Middle East and the consequent pressure on inflation, interest rates and borrower cash flows," the US-based agency said in a report.

It said sustained high energy prices due to the prolonged West Asia conflict will impact Asia-Pacific (APAC) banks' credit profiles via their loan portfolios and financial channels.

Oil Price Projections and Financial Conditions

"Our new central scenario reflects a sustained Strait of Hormuz disruption through the third quarter of 2026, with oil prices averaging $90-110 per barrel during much of the year," Moody's said, adding that it expects financial conditions to remain relatively tight across energy-importing economies.

Lower economic growth, higher rates and inflation in some markets, and local currency pressures will negatively impact APAC banks' loan quality and profitability, it noted.

Vulnerability of Non-Bank Lenders and Agriculture Sector

India's non-bank lenders face particular pressure, given their large exposure to unsecured retail loans, where asset quality deterioration is expected, Moody's said.

Also, Indian banks' sizeable agriculture exposure should see only modest deterioration, as adequate fertiliser stockpiles limit import cost shocks, though higher diesel prices will still pressure farm cash flows.

Strengths and Challenges for Indian Banks

On the positive side, Indian banks enter this period with good capital and provisioning buffers, positioning them well to absorb credit losses without threatening solvency, Moody's said.

"The central bank in India faces pressure to raise rates to contain inflation and currency weakness, which will raise banks' funding costs and amplify risks to credit quality," the agency added.