India Inc's Q4 Profit Margins Soar to 5-Year High on Cost Optimisation

Indian companies achieved their highest profit margins in five years during Q4FY26, with a net profit margin of 11.3 per cent, largely propelled by effective cost optimisation strategies, including reduced employee expenses and lower interest payments.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points India Inc's profit margins in Q4FY26 reached 11.3 per cent, the highest in 21 quarters, driven by lower employee costs and reduced interest payments.

Combined net profits of 837 companies grew by 15.5 per cent year-on-year, outpacing revenue growth of 9.5 per cent.

Salaries & wages increased by only 6.4 per cent, and interest expenses grew at the slowest pace in 16 quarters, up just 2.8 per cent.

The BFSI sector significantly benefited from lower interest rates, with their interest expenses rising by only 2.2 per cent.

Analysts caution that these margin gains may not be sustainable due to potential demand headwinds from declining consumer real income and rising bond yields.

The profit margin of companies in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) reached its highest level in at last 21 quarters on account of lower employee costs and a fall in interest payments.

Savings from these more than offset the rise in the costs of raw materials owing to higher prices of commodities. As a result, the adjusted margin of profit after tax in the quarter reached 11.3 per cent, up 60 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The margin of net profit was also up 70 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 10.6 per cent in Q3FY26.

With this, the net-profit margin was up nearly a third in the last five years from 8.6 per cent (of revenues) during the January-March quarter of 2021.

Strong Profit Growth Amidst Rising Revenues

In Q4FY26, the combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 837 companies in the Business Standard sample — the ones that have declared their results so far — were up 15.5 per cent as against 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their revenues (including other income).

The data is as on May 15, and represents roughly over 70 per cent of listed companies’ financials.

These companies’ combined adjusted net profits grew to Rs 3.24 trillion from around Rs 2.81 trillion in Q4FY25 and about Rs 2.92 trillion in Q3FY26.

Their combined revenues, on the other hand, grew to around Rs 28.65 trillion in the quarter from about Rs 26.16 trillion in Q4FY25 and Rs 27.71 trillion in Q3FY26.

Key Expenditure Items Show Slower Growth

However, the key items of expenditure — such as salaries & wages, interest payments, and overheads — grew at a much slower pace. Salaries & wages were up just 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y while overheads, including sales & marketing, increased 3.6 per cent.

The biggest boost to corporate profitability was from lower interest costs. Banks and non-bank lenders, which accounted for nearly 43 per cent of the net profits of the companies in the sample, led the gains.

The companies’ interest expenses in the quarter were up just 2.8 per cent, growing at the slowest pace in the last 16 quarters.

The BFSI (banks, financial companies, and insurance) sector had the highest gain from lower interest rates. Their interest expenses were up just 2.2 per cent.

Declining Share of Salaries and Interest in Revenues

The share of salaries & wages declined to 11.3 per cent of their revenues — the lowest in at least the last 21 quarters. For comparison, this ratio was 11.7 per cent in Q4FY25 and 11.8 per cent in Q3FY26.

In the last five years, this component, on average, accounted for 12.1 per cent of corporate revenues.

Similarly, interest expenses shrank to 16.1 per cent of revenues in Q4FY26 from 17.6 per cent in Q4FY25 and 17.1 per cent in Q3FY25.

The ratio, on average, has been 16.1 per cent in the last five years.

Future Outlook: Headwinds and Sustainability Concerns

Analysts, however, say gains from lower costs on account of employees and interest may not sustain, given the demand headwinds from a potential decline in consumers’ real income and recent rise in bond yields.

“The expansion in profit margins in the quarter shows companies’ cost-optimisation strategy as they lower operating and capital costs, given growing macroeconomic headwinds.

"Gains from margins may reverse this financial year as a combination of higher inflation rates and poor salaries & wages cut consumers’ purchasing power, reducing demand and revenue growth.

"A recent rise in bond yields will translate into a higher interest burden, further eating into corporate profitability,” said Dhananjay Sinha, co-head (research and equity strategy), Systematix Institutional Equity.

Analysts see headwinds from a recent rise in price indicators.

“The latest WPI print of 8.3 per cent in April 2026 suggests input cost pressures are beginning to build, with fuel and power inflation spiking to 24.7 per cent vs 1.05 per cent in the previous month.

"Likewise, retail inflation at 3.5 per cent has inched up, and we expect fuel price hikes to push it further,” wrote analysts at Emkay Global in their recent strategy report.