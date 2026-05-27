Mutual Funds Reduce IT Holdings to 8-Year Low on AI, Growth Worries

Indian mutual funds have significantly reduced their exposure to the information technology (IT) sector, with holdings now at an eight-year low, as fund managers grapple with weak earnings growth, global demand slowdown, and the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian mutual funds' equity exposure to the IT sector has fallen to an 8-year low of 6.7% in April 2026.

The reduction is attributed to weak earnings growth, cautious client spending, and the perceived risks of AI disruption.

The Nifty IT index has dropped 36% from its December 2024 peak, reflecting the sector's challenges.

While most fund houses have cut IT holdings, some are selectively buying, with SBI MF having one of the lowest allocations.

Uncertainty surrounding AI's long-term implications for revenue models and growth visibility remains a key concern for fund managers.

Fund managers seem to be taking a cautious approach to the information technology (IT) sector even as the stocks have corrected sharply over the last 18 months. According to a report, the IT sector’s weight in mutual fund portfolios has slipped to an 8-year low as MF schemes have cut their exposure amid weak earnings growth and artificial intelligence (AI) risks.

Declining IT Exposure in MF Portfolios

According to the report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, IT stocks formed just 6.7 per cent of the total equity holding by MFs in April 2026, down 60 basis points month-on-month and 180 basis points lower compared to April 2025.

The Nifty IT index is down 36 per cent from its December 2024 peak as the sector grapples with multiple headwinds.

Weak global demand and cautious spending by clients have slowed deal activity and delayed project ramp-ups.

Earnings from bellwethers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have also remained subdued, with the sector’s top firms expected to post muted revenue growth in the near term.

AI Concerns and Fund Manager Stance

At the same time, rising adoption of artificial intelligence tools has added to concerns over the long-term outlook for traditional IT outsourcing businesses.

The fund managers’ stance on the sector, however, appears mixed. While most fund houses have lowered their IT holdings, a few have bought into the sector in the last one year.

According to a report from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, SBI MF had the lowest allocation among large fund houses.

The fund house's IT exposure stood at 5.9 per cent in April 2026 compared to 6.4 per cent in April 2025.

Vivek Gedda, fund manager at SBI MF, said the fund house has always had low IT exposure, while adding that the uncertainty around AI-led disruption is an overhang currently.

“We have typically remained underweight on IT as we continued to see more compelling opportunities elsewhere and were also mindful of emerging structural questions around the industry.

"The key, in our view, is the uncertainty around AI-led disruption.

"The medium to long-term implications for revenue models and growth visibility remain unclear,” he said.

He added that the valuations are on the positive side and the fund house is looking at selective opportunities.

Apart from SBI, six other large fund houses covered by the Nuvama report had less than 10 per cent exposure to the sector.

UTI MF had the highest holding in the selected universe at 15.7 per cent despite lowering their exposure in the last one year.