Unemployment among individuals aged 15 and above rises marginally to 5.1% in March

India's unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and older saw a slight increase to 5.1 per cent in March 2026, primarily driven by a notable rise in joblessness within urban areas, as revealed by the latest government data.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points India's overall unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above rose to 5.1 per cent in March 2026, a slight increase from 4.9 per cent in February 2026.

The primary driver for this increase was higher joblessness in urban areas, where the unemployment rate climbed from 6.6 per cent in February to 6.8 per cent in March 2026.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 and above saw a slight decrease to 55.4 per cent in March 2026 from 55.9 per cent in February 2026.

Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) also declined to 34.4 per cent in March 2026, with rural female LFPR at 38.9 per cent and urban female LFPR at 25.2 per cent.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for individuals aged 15 and above was estimated at 52.6 per cent in March 2026, remaining broadly stable in urban areas but decreasing in rural areas.

The unemployment rate (UR) for individuals aged 15 and older rose slightly to 5.1 per cent in March from 4.9 per cent in February this year, mainly due to high joblessness in urban areas, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is the primary source of data on activity participation, employment and unemployment conditions of the population.

PLFS Methodology and Latest Findings

The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

The Monthly Bulletins for April 2025 to February 2026 have already been released.

The present Monthly Bulletin for March 2026 is the twelfth in the series.

A statement on the PLFS stated that the UR among persons aged 15 years and above rose slightly to 5.1 per cent in March 2026 from 4.9 per cent in February 2026, mainly driven by urban UR, which edged up from 6.6 per cent in February 2026 to 6.8 per cent in March 2026.

Among rural females aged 15 years and above, the UR remained almost stable in March 2026, whereas the male UR in the same age group was marginally higher in March 2026 in comparison to February 2026.

Female Unemployment Rate (UR) in rural areas remains stable in March 2026.

Labour Force Participation and Worker Population Ratios

At the all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on information collected from a total of 3,75,262 persons surveyed.

Urban Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) shows a steady trend.

The overall LFPR among persons aged 15 years and above was reported as 55.4 per cent in March 2026, slightly lower than 55.9 per cent in February 2026.

Rural LFPR was 58 per cent in March 2026 compared to 58.7 per cent in February 2026, while urban LFPR remained almost stable during this period.

Female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in March 2026 was reported as 34.4 per cent against 35.3 per cent in February 2026.

Female LFPR in rural areas was found to be 38.9 per cent in March 2026, while the same stood at 25.2 per cent in urban areas during the month.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in the age group 15 years and above remained broadly stable in urban areas in March 2026.

The overall WPR was estimated at 52.6 per cent in March 2026.

In rural areas, WPR stood at 55.5 per cent in March 2026 compared to 56.3 per cent in February 2026, while WPR in urban areas stood at 46.8 per cent in March 2026 against 47 per cent in February 2026.