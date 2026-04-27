India, New Zealand sign FTA to boost trade, investment

India and New Zealand have officially inked a landmark Free Trade Agreement, poised to significantly boost bilateral commerce, investment, and provide duty-free access for a wide range of Indian exports while securing crucial inputs for India's manufacturing sector.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Christopher Luxon, prime minister of New Zealand. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points India and New Zealand have signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance two-way commerce and investments.

The FTA grants duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand, covering all tariff lines and boosting labour-intensive sectors.

India has secured duty-free inputs for its manufacturing sector, including wooden logs and coking coal, to lower production costs.

India has offered tariff liberalisation on 70.03 per cent of tariff lines, while protecting sensitive domestic sectors like dairy and certain agricultural products.

The agreement includes a commitment to facilitate USD 20 billion in investment into India, with a rebalancing clause to ensure tangible economic outcomes.

India and New Zealand on Monday inked a free trade agreement, aimed at boosting two-way commerce and investments.

The pact was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and visiting New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.

Boosting Indian Exports and MSMEs

The FTA provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand, covering all tariff lines or produce categories, and is expected to significantly boost MSMEs and employment by enhancing competitiveness in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and processed foods.

Earlier, New Zealand maintained peak tariffs of up to 10 per cent on key Indian exports, including ceramics, carpets, automobiles, and auto components.

With zero-duty market access from entry into force as New Zealand's other trade partners, Indian products will be fully competitive in that country, enjoying a level playing field.

Strategic Input Sourcing for India

Significantly, India also secured duty-free inputs for its manufacturing sector, including wooden logs, coking coal, and waste and scraps of metals, lowering production costs and enhancing the global competitiveness of the Indian industry.

On the other hand, India has offered tariff liberalisation on 70.03 per cent of tariff lines covering 95 per cent of bilateral trade value, while keeping 29.97 per cent of tariff lines excluded to protect India's sensitive sectors.

The products that are kept in exclusion are mainly -- dairy (milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, cheese etc.), animal products (other than sheep meat), agricultural products (onions, chana, peas, corn, almonds), sugar, artificial honey, animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils, arms and ammunition, gems and jewellery, copper and articles thereof (cathodes, cartridges, rods, bars, coils), aluminium and articles thereof (ingots, billets, wire bars) among others.

Tariff Reductions and Investment Commitments

On 30 per cent of tariff lines of New Zealand, India will provide duty elimination on goods such as wood, wool, sheep meat, and leather-raw hides.

Similarly, 35.60 per cent of tariff lines are subject to phased elimination over 3, 5, 7, and 10 years, including petroleum oil, malt extract, vegetable oils, selected electrical and mechanical machinery, and peptones.

New Zealand products which enjoy tariff reductions include wine, pharmaceutical drugs, polymers, aluminum, iron and steel articles, and goods that only 0.06 per cent fall under tariff rate quotas, including Manuka honey, apples, kiwi fruit, and albumins, including milk albumin.

The FTA also includes a commitment to facilitate $20 billion in investment into India.

A rebalancing clause is incorporated into the Agreement to provide a framework for addressing any shortfall in investment delivery, thereby ensuring robust and tangible economic outcomes.

Total bilateral trade in goods and services reached $2.4 billion in 2024.