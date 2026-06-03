IIT Guwahati Develops Innovative Semiconductor Platform

'Our research demonstrates the potential of perovskite-based semiconductor technologies for next-generation solar cells and memory devices.'

IMAGE: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Guwahati

In a significant breakthrough that could advance both renewable energy and next-generation computing technologies, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have developed an innovative semiconductor platform based on hybrid perovskite materials capable of delivering high-efficiency solar energy conversion and advanced memory functions required for neuromorphic computing applications.

The research, led by Parameswar K Iyer, a professor in the department of chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology at IIT Guwahati, addressed critical challenges that have hindered the commercialisation of perovskite-based technologies despite their immense potential in photovoltaics and memory devices.

Key Points IIT Guwahati researchers developed a perovskite semiconductor platform for solar energy conversion and advanced memory applications.

Novel molecular interface engineering significantly reduced energy losses and improved overall device performance.

Perovskite solar cells achieved an impressive power conversion efficiency of 25.73 per cent.

Researchers demonstrated stable memristor devices suitable for neuromorphic computing and low-power intelligent hardware.

Industry collaborations and patent filings aim to accelerate commercialisation of the breakthrough technology.

Perovskite Technology Breakthrough

Perovskites, a class of semiconductor materials characterised by their unique crystal structure, have emerged as one of the most promising alternatives to conventional silicon for solar energy applications.

However, their commercial adoption has been hindered by challenges such as charge-carrier losses at material interfaces in solar cells and unstable switching behaviour, poor endurance, and limited data retention in memory devices.

To address these issues, the researchers have developed a molecular interface engineering approach, using two specially designed donor-acceptor organic molecules.

This helps minimise interface-related losses and improve device performance, paving the way for more efficient energy-conversion and memory technologies based on perovskite semiconductors.

High-Efficiency Solar Cells

"The results have been remarkable. Solar cells incorporating the new interfacial engineering approach achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.73 per cent, which is nearly one-quarter of the sunlight incident on the device converted directly into electricity," said Iyer.

"Such efficiency levels place the technology among the best-performing perovskite solar cells reported globally," Iyer added.

Neuromorphic Computing Potential

Beyond solar energy applications, the researchers also demonstrated that the same formamidinium (FA)-based perovskite material could be employed in advanced memory devices.

Using a 220 nanometre-thick active layer, the team fabricated memristor devices exhibiting stable low-power resistive switching, reliable endurance characteristics, and multistate memory behaviour.

"These characteristics are particularly important for neuromorphic computing, which is a key technology for future hardware because of its ability to perform complex computations while consuming far less energy than conventional processors," said Ramkrishna Das Adhikari, one of the researchers.

Memristor Memory Innovation

The research also led to new insights into the fundamental switching mechanisms within perovskite memristors.

The team identified the critical roles played by defect states and ion migration in governing device performance, contributing to a deeper understanding of how such memory systems function.

The devices demonstrated multilevel memory states, enabling them to store more information than traditional binary memory systems.

The stochastic formation of conductive filaments within the devices also enables true random number generation, a capability that has important implications for secure computing, cryptographic applications, and cybersecurity technologies.

"Our research demonstrates the potential of perovskite-based semiconductor technologies for next-generation solar cells and memory devices," said Iyer.

"Such advances could accelerate large-scale commercialisation of integrated optoelectronic systems combining energy harvesting, information storage, and intelligent computing within a single technological framework," Iyer added.

The researchers are collaborating with industry partners to develop scalable manufacturing processes for large-area and flexible perovskite devices.

They have also filed multiple patents covering both perovskite solar cell technologies and memory devices.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff