'India Lags Behind In Innovation Leadership'

"The goal is transforming India from a service provider to an innovation leader in the global GCC landscape," Monica Pirgai tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

The demand for specialised skills like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity is reshaping hiring.

How are GCCs balancing this demand with India's talent supply, and what role do leadership and culture play in talent retention?

AI has become integral to virtually every business conversation, and cybersecurity is paramount given global data management requirements -- these are non-negotiable priorities in today's business environment.

Fortunately, Indian educational curricula are beginning to incorporate data science and AI components, ensuring graduates are somewhat prepared for these roles.

However, regarding AI implementation, whilst everyone discusses it extensively, we lack definitive use cases or success stories demonstrating concrete results from AI implementation in specific functions that can be replicated across companies as market offerings.

The critical requirement is developing an 'AI lens' for thinking and problem-solving, and India possesses talent capable of this approach, with ongoing training initiatives.

Many companies are proactively upskilling existing workforce members who have performed specific roles for 20 years, recognising that routine work profiles will likely be replaced by AI.

GCC leadership and culture play crucial roles in identifying appropriate talent and facilitating upskilling and reskilling programmes, ensuring workforce relevance when AI adoption accelerates.

The focus is on preparing the existing workforce for transformation rather than wholesale replacement.

Regarding future talent requirements and volumes, we're currently in a speculative phase -- time will reveal the actual impact and needs.

Given predictions that this will become a $100 billion industry by 2030, what types of jobs and skill sets will be in demand, and how will hiring evolve for GCCs?

Predicting specific requirements five years ahead is challenging -- three years ago, we couldn't have anticipated AI's current prominence in business discussions. The pace of technological change makes long-term predictions difficult, as new developments could completely transform the landscape.

However, current trends indicate strong focus on automation, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Generative AI, and Agent AI. These technologies are already central to boardroom discussions in both GCCs and headquarters, exploring how to leverage technology for increased business agility, profitability, and speed.

Encouragingly, educational institutions are partnering with industry to ensure curriculum relevance, developing skill sets that make graduates industry-ready and employable immediately upon completion of their studies.

Both employers and educational institutions are working in tandem with industry requirements. Industry bodies like NASSCOM and media organisations provide valuable consultation by identifying gaps, enabling talent acquisition teams and leadership to make necessary adjustments.

The key is maintaining alignment between educational preparation, industry needs, and technological evolution to ensure India remains competitive in the global GCC landscape.

Currently, what skill sets are in demand for employment in GCCs?

Traditional roles remain important, including tech-first positions such as Web development, e-commerce, and ERP, alongside non-technical roles in global shared services covering HR, finance, and legal functions.

However, recent trends show headquarters increasingly wanting GCCs to build cybersecurity teams, recognising the critical importance of data privacy and security.

Data and analytics capabilities are absolutely essential -- they are the lifeblood of any organisation. Proper data foundation is prerequisite for everything else, including AI initiatives.

You cannot become an AI-first company without first being a data-first company.

There's definitive demand for AI capabilities, though not necessarily function-specific AI roles. Instead, organisations want AI teams that examine the entire organisation to identify opportunities for weaving AI into daily solutions and processes.

Current trending skill areas include:

Cybersecurity professionals

Data and analytics specialists

AI and machine learning experts

Cross-functional AI strategists

Traditional tech roles (web development, ERP, e-commerce)

Global shared services professionals (HR, finance, legal)

As a GCC leader in India, what risks keep you awake at night? Is it talent gaps, regulatory uncertainty, or the AI adoption challenge?

Regulatory uncertainty is definitively not a concern anymore. Both our federal and state governments have adopted genuinely global mindsets and approaches. State governments are collaborating and competing constructively to make India an attractive GCC destination, which is tremendously encouraging.

My primary concerns centre around innovation capabilities. Whilst we discuss technology and transformation extensively, India still lags behind other countries in innovation leadership.

To remain a viable GCC market, we must address cost control strategically -- not through reduced salaries, but through market corrections, particularly for leadership compensation.

It's positive that GCC global leaders receive compensation equivalent to US or UK counterparts, but for lower ranks and middle management, maintaining cost arbitrage as an Indian GCC advantage requires attention.

Most critically, India must invest substantially in research and development. This requires governmental action and intervention. We frequently discuss AI, but we're waiting for other countries to develop solutions rather than creating intellectual property ourselves. We haven't yet produced comprehensive AI solutions developed in India for global markets.

My wishlist includes promoting startups, innovation, and R&D centres through government initiatives, and establishing centres of excellence in institutions like IITs and IIMs.

These could focus on positioning India globally through innovation rather than merely implementation, ensuring we become creators of solutions rather than adopters of others' innovations.

The goal is transforming India from a service provider to an innovation leader in the global GCC landscape.