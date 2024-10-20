News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » How the markets will fare this week

How the markets will fare this week

Source: PTI
October 20, 2024 20:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Quarterly earnings from corporates, global trends, and trading activity of foreign investors will guide market sentiment this week, analysts said, adding that benchmark indices may face volatile trends.

BSE

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

"The upcoming release of Q2 results will be closely watched, providing insights into corporate performance.

"Meanwhile, the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran introduce a significant geopolitical risk, potentially leading to increased oil prices and market volatility.

 

"Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been a key driver of the Indian market's performance, and their stance will depend on factors such as global economic conditions, and domestic political developments," said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 6 per cent increase in September quarter net profit to Rs 17,825.91 crore on a consolidated basis.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post-tax net grew to Rs 16,820.97 crore during the reporting period, as against Rs 15,976.11 crore in the year-ago period.

"In the absence of any major triggers, market participants will focus on upcoming earnings for direction. First, they will react to the results of banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. Later, companies like ITC, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, HPCL, and Ultratech Cement will also announce their earnings," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Bajaj Housing Finance, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, One97 Communications, Zomato, Bajaj Finserv and Bank of Baroda would also announce their earnings this week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday posted a 13 per cent growth in September quarter profit to Rs 5,044 crore, helped by performance of its subsidiaries.

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender's net profit for the quarter grew 5 per cent to Rs 3,344 crore, limited by a jump in provisions.

"Geopolitical uncertainty, coupled with sluggishness in the Chinese economy and persistent FII outflows from the domestic markets, have led to caution," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Massive foreign fund exodus from the domestic markets dragged the benchmark indices lower last week.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 156.61 points, or 0.19 per cent, and the Nifty went lower by 110.2 points, or 0.44 per cent.

"The trend of FII selling and DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) buying is likely to sustain in the near-term.

"The rationale behind FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) selling is the elevated valuations in India and the cheap valuations of Chinese stocks, which the FPIs have been buying aggressively since mid-September," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
Auto exports from India rise 14% in Apr-Sep period
Auto exports from India rise 14% in Apr-Sep period
It could've been a disaster if...: Locals on Delhi blast
It could've been a disaster if...: Locals on Delhi blast
Washington joins India squad for remaining NZ Tests
Washington joins India squad for remaining NZ Tests
S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour
S Africa expecting tough challenge in Bangladesh tour

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania

High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania

'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'

'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances