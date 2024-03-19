News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Why Sensex, Nifty crashed on Tuesday morning

Why Sensex, Nifty crashed on Tuesday morning

Source: PTI
March 19, 2024 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday in-tandem with weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Also, investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 420.56 points to 72,327.86 after opening on a weak note.

 

The NSE Nifty declined 126.35 points to 21,929.35.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were quoting lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,051.09 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Markets' attention now shifts to the Fed's meeting outcome on March 20," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14 per cent to $86.77 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What to make of sharp GDP variations in election year
What to make of sharp GDP variations in election year
It's back to the drawing board for payment banks
It's back to the drawing board for payment banks
Is Technology Important In Banking?
Is Technology Important In Banking?
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
40-yr-old fintech gurus need 60-yr-olds to handhold
40-yr-old fintech gurus need 60-yr-olds to handhold
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How did investors miss Byju's numerous red flags?

How did investors miss Byju's numerous red flags?

View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution

View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances