Following are the highlights of RBI's third monetary policy review of the current financial year announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.
Photograph: ANI Photo
- Key lending rate (repo) raised by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent; 2nd increase in 5 weeks
- Repo rate still remains below pre-pandemic level
- To focus on withdrawal of accommodative policy to tame inflation and support growth
- Inflation projection for current fiscal raised to 6.7% from 5.7%
- Edible oil prices remain under pressure on adverse global supply conditions, notwithstanding some recent correction
- Tense global situation imparts considerable uncertainty to domestic inflation outlook
- GDP growth forecast retained at 7.2% for current financial year
- Economic activity gathering strength; normal monsoon to boost rural consumption
- Credit cards to be linked with UPI; RuPay credit cards to be linked first
- Lending limits for housing loans by co-op banks doubled
- Rural co-op banks permitted to lend to commercial Real Estate - Residential Housing (CRE-RH) sector
- Urban Co-op banks allowed to offer door-step banking
- e-mandates on cards for recurring payments enhanced to Rs 15,000 from Rs 5,000.