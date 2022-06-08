Following are the highlights of RBI's third monetary policy review of the current financial year announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.

Key lending rate (repo) raised by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent; 2nd increase in 5 weeks

Repo rate still remains below pre-pandemic level

To focus on withdrawal of accommodative policy to tame inflation and support growth

Inflation projection for current fiscal raised to 6.7% from 5.7%

Edible oil prices remain under pressure on adverse global supply conditions, notwithstanding some recent correction

Tense global situation imparts considerable uncertainty to domestic inflation outlook

GDP growth forecast retained at 7.2% for current financial year

Economic activity gathering strength; normal monsoon to boost rural consumption

Credit cards to be linked with UPI; RuPay credit cards to be linked first

Lending limits for housing loans by co-op banks doubled

Rural co-op banks permitted to lend to commercial Real Estate - Residential Housing (CRE-RH) sector

Urban Co-op banks allowed to offer door-step banking