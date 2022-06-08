News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI platform

RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI platform

Source: PTI
June 08, 2022 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform.

Credit cards

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

At present, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings or current accounts through users' debit cards.

"…it is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the regulatory moves, along with the bi-monthly policy review.

 

He said that to start with Rupay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled with this facility, and the facility will be made available after system developments.

Das said the new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through the UPI platform.

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, he added.

In May, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI, Das said.

The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Das said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23
RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for FY23
RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23
RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23
Records don't matter, want to win every game: Dravid
Records don't matter, want to win every game: Dravid
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Inflation: Was RBI Caught Napping?

Inflation: Was RBI Caught Napping?

'Investors must stay with quality names'

'Investors must stay with quality names'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances