News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23

RBI retains growth projection at 7.2% for FY23

Source: PTI
June 08, 2022 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday retained its growth projection at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal on the back of improvement in urban demand and gradual recovery in rural India.

RBI growth

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Unveiling the third monetary policy for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy remained resilient, and the central bank will continue to support growth.

The RBI expects growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal at 16.2 per cent, which will taper to 4 per cent by the fourth quarter.

 

He, however, cautioned that there are risks from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The central bank earlier in April slashed the GDP growth projection for 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent from its earlier forecast of 7.8 per cent.

On Tuesday, the World Bank cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.5 per cent as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions taper recovery.

It was the second time that the World Bank has revised its GDP growth forecast for India in the current fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

In April, it trimmed the forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent and now it is projected at 7.5 per cent.

The GDP growth compares to an 8.7 per cent expansion in the previous 2021-22 fiscal.

India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors must stay with quality names'
'Investors must stay with quality names'
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
Inflation: Was RBI Caught Napping?
Inflation: Was RBI Caught Napping?
Records don't matter, want to win every game: Dravid
Records don't matter, want to win every game: Dravid
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
Oh! The Heat Of Delhi!
Oh! The Heat Of Delhi!
Al-Qaeda threatens to attack India on Prophet remarks
Al-Qaeda threatens to attack India on Prophet remarks

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Taken An SBI Loan, But Not Repaid It?

Taken An SBI Loan, But Not Repaid It?

Will TCS Enter The Metaverse?

Will TCS Enter The Metaverse?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances