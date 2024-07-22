Highlights of Economic Survey 2023-24

Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.
The Survey is authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.
- Projects economic growth at 6.5-7% in FY25 versus 8.2% in 2023-24
- Unprecedented third popular mandate of Modi government signals political, policy continuity
- Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance
- Indian economy on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges
- To sustain post-pandemic recovery, there has to be heavy lifting on the domestic front
- Reaching agreements on key global issues like trade, investment and climate, has become extraordinarily difficult
- Short-term inflation outlook benign, but India faces persistent deficit in pulses and consequent price pressures
- Expectations of normal monsoon, and moderating global prices of imports give credence to benign inflation projections by RBI
- Hardships caused by higher food prices for poor and low-income consumers can be handled through direct benefit transfers or coupons for specified purchases valid for appropriate durations
- Suggests ways to explore whether India's inflation targeting framework should target the inflation rate excluding food items
- Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI's monetary policy stance: Eco Survey.
- Outlook for India's financial sector appears bright, says Economic Survey
- As financial sector undergoes critical transformation, it must brace for likely vulnerabilities originating globally or locally
- Economic Survey 2023-24 says healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment
- India's policy adeptly steered through challenges, ensuring price stability despite global uncertainties
- Tax compliance gains, expenditure restraint, and digitisation help India achieve fine balance in govt's fiscal management: Survey
- Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story; market resilient to global geopolitical, economic shocks
- AI casts a huge pall of uncertainty over the impact on workers across all skill levels
- Increased FDI inflows from China can help India enhance participation in global supply chain, boost exports
- As much as 54% of disease burden due to unhealthy diets; need transition towards balanced, diverse diet
- Remittances to India to grow at 3.7% to $124 billion in 2024, 4% in 2025 to reach $129 billion.