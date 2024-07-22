Highlights of Economic Survey 2023-24

Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Survey is authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.

Projects economic growth at 6.5-7% in FY25 versus 8.2% in 2023-24

Unprecedented third popular mandate of Modi government signals political, policy continuity

Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance

Indian economy on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges

To sustain post-pandemic recovery, there has to be heavy lifting on the domestic front

Reaching agreements on key global issues like trade, investment and climate, has become extraordinarily difficult

Short-term inflation outlook benign, but India faces persistent deficit in pulses and consequent price pressures

Expectations of normal monsoon, and moderating global prices of imports give credence to benign inflation projections by RBI

Hardships caused by higher food prices for poor and low-income consumers can be handled through direct benefit transfers or coupons for specified purchases valid for appropriate durations

Suggests ways to explore whether India's inflation targeting framework should target the inflation rate excluding food items

Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI's monetary policy stance: Eco Survey.

Outlook for India's financial sector appears bright, says Economic Survey

As financial sector undergoes critical transformation, it must brace for likely vulnerabilities originating globally or locally

Economic Survey 2023-24 says healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment

India's policy adeptly steered through challenges, ensuring price stability despite global uncertainties

Tax compliance gains, expenditure restraint, and digitisation help India achieve fine balance in govt's fiscal management: Survey

Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story; market resilient to global geopolitical, economic shocks

AI casts a huge pall of uncertainty over the impact on workers across all skill levels

Increased FDI inflows from China can help India enhance participation in global supply chain, boost exports

As much as 54% of disease burden due to unhealthy diets; need transition towards balanced, diverse diet