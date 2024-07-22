News
Highlights of Economic Survey 2023-24

Highlights of Economic Survey 2023-24

Source: PTI
July 22, 2024 17:33 IST
Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

V Anantha Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Survey is authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.

  • Projects economic growth at 6.5-7% in FY25 versus 8.2% in 2023-24
  • Unprecedented third popular mandate of Modi government signals political, policy continuity
  • Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance
 
  • Indian economy on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges
  • To sustain post-pandemic recovery, there has to be heavy lifting on the domestic front
  • Reaching agreements on key global issues like trade, investment and climate, has become extraordinarily difficult
  • Short-term inflation outlook benign, but India faces persistent deficit in pulses and consequent price pressures
  • Expectations of normal monsoon, and moderating global prices of imports give credence to benign inflation projections by RBI
  • Hardships caused by higher food prices for poor and low-income consumers can be handled through direct benefit transfers or coupons for specified purchases valid for appropriate durations
  • Suggests ways to explore whether India's inflation targeting framework should target the inflation rate excluding food items
  • Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI's monetary policy stance: Eco Survey.
  • Outlook for India's financial sector appears bright, says Economic Survey
  • As financial sector undergoes critical transformation, it must brace for likely vulnerabilities originating globally or locally
  • Economic Survey 2023-24 says healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment
  • India's policy adeptly steered through challenges, ensuring price stability despite global uncertainties
  • Tax compliance gains, expenditure restraint, and digitisation help India achieve fine balance in govt's fiscal management: Survey
  • Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story; market resilient to global geopolitical, economic shocks
  • AI casts a huge pall of uncertainty over the impact on workers across all skill levels
  • Increased FDI inflows from China can help India enhance participation in global supply chain, boost exports
  • As much as 54% of disease burden due to unhealthy diets; need transition towards balanced, diverse diet
  • Remittances to India to grow at 3.7% to $124 billion in 2024, 4% in 2025 to reach $129 billion.
