GST Council approves two-tier tax structure; to be implemented from Sep 22

GST Council approves two-tier tax structure; to be implemented from Sep 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: September 03, 2025 22:36 IST

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that all states were on board for the rate rationalisation, and it was a consensus-based decision.

 

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the total loss due to GST rate rationalisation would be Rs 47,700 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said no decision has been taken on the tax incidence on demerit goods, and imposing a levy over and above the 40 per cent would be decided later.

The marathon 56th meeting of the GST Council lasted for 10.5 hours, in which the Centre and states thrashed out key tax proposals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
