Home  » Business » No GST return filing 3 years after original date

No GST return filing 3 years after original date

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 07, 2025 21:44 IST

GST Network on Saturday said beginning the July tax period, GST taxpayers will not be able to file monthly and annual GST returns after three years of the original filing due date.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The July 2025 tax period means taxpayers will file monthly returns in August this year.

In an advisory, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said taxpayers will not be able to file GSTR-1, GSTR 3B, GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-5A, GSTR-6, GSTR 7, GSTR 8 and GSTR 9 on expiry of three years from the filing due date.

 

The amendments to Goods and Services Tax (GST) law with regard to time barring were effected through the Finance Act, 2023.

Thus, GST outward supply returns, besides returns related to payment of the liability, annual returns and tax collected at source will become time-barred.

"The returns will be barred for filing after expiry of three years.

"The said restriction will be implemented on the GST portal from the July 2025 Tax period," the GSTN advisory said.

It advised taxpayers to reconcile their records and file their GST returns as soon as possible if not filed till now.

Earlier in October, the GST Network (GSTN) alerted taxpayers that the said provision of tax barring would be implemented in early 2025.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said that while this step enhances system discipline and curtails prolonged non-compliance, it may severely impact taxpayers who, due to litigation, system issues, or genuine oversight, have pending filings.

"The absence of a redressal mechanism for exceptional cases could lead to permanent denial of Input Tax Credit and financial setbacks," Mohan said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
