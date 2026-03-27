Govt cuts excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre, exempts diesel

In response to soaring global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, the Indian government has significantly reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, aiming to protect consumers and stabilise the fuel market.

IMAGE: People wait with their vehicles to get their tanks refilled at a fuel station, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Indian government has slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and eliminated it on diesel to cushion consumers from rising global crude oil prices.

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 50% due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, impacting fuel retailers and consumers in India.

Despite rising international prices, state-owned fuel retailers have maintained stable retail pump rates, straining their financial positions.

The excise duty cut aims to alleviate the financial burden on oil companies and prevent further price increases for consumers.

Some private fuel retailers have already increased petrol and diesel prices, while state-owned companies continue to hold rates steady.

The government has slashed excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 a litre and exempted diesel from the duty as it seeks to shield consumers from the impact of rising global crude prices amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Global crude prices have risen by almost 50 per cent since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

In a notification issued late on March 26, the Finance Ministry cut excise duty to Rs 3 a litre, from Rs 13 a litre earlier, while the levy on diesel has been slashed to nil from Rs 10 earlier. The duty cuts are effective immediately, the ministry said.

Despite the spike in international prices, retail pump rates have not been changed putting a strain on finances of oil companies.

To give relief to oil companies, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Tracking the excise duty cut notification, shares of fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL opened higher on BSE.

Impact on Fuel Retailers

Rating agency ICRA, in a note on Thursday, had said if the average crude oil price goes up to USD 100-105/bbl, fuel retailers would incur a loss of Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 14 per litre on diesel, respectively.

ICRA had also said that the government may reduce excise duty rates on petrol and diesel to keep retail sale prices stable at existing levels, giving oil companies more headroom to collect additional revenue to compensate for refining losses.

International oil prices touched USD 119 per barrel earlier this month on the intensifying Iran war, before pulling back to around USD 100 a barrel.

India imports 88 per cent of its crude oil needs and roughly half of its natural gas requirement. These mostly come via the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iranian government, military and nuclear facilities, Iran warned shipping away from the strait, and insurers withdrew coverage, effectively halting tanker movements.

Varying Responses from Fuel Retailers

Nayara Energy, which operates 6,967 of India's 102,075 petrol pumps, has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers and has raised petrol prices by Rs 5/litre and diesel by Rs 3/litre. Petrol at Nayara pumps now costs Rs 100.71 a litre and diesel costs Rs 91.31 per litre.

Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and BP Plc that owns 2,185 outlets, has, however, so far not raised prices despite incurring heavy losses on the sale of petrol and diesel.

State-owned fuel retailers, who control about 90 per cent of the market, continue to keep rates frozen. A litre of normal petrol in Delhi continues to cost Rs 94.77, while the same grade diesel comes for Rs 87.67 a litre.