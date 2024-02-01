News
Healthcare: Good news for all ASHA, anganwadi workers

Healthcare: Good news for all ASHA, anganwadi workers

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 12:23 IST
The government on Thursday announced the extension of healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

 

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme.

While presenting the interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

Union Budget 2024-25: Complete Coverage

