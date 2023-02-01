News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Good news for senior citizens, Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh

Good news for senior citizens, Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 01, 2023 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to double the deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh and Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In her Budget Speech, the minister also announced a new small savings scheme for women.

"The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh," the minister said in her 87-minute long speech.

 

She also proposed that the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

Announcing a new 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Mahila Samman Bachat Patra', Sitharaman said a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

"This will offer deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option," she said.

The minister also announced to that an integrated IT portal will be established for investors to reclaim unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends from the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority with ease.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Fiscal deficit to be brought down under 4.5%: FM
Fiscal deficit to be brought down under 4.5%: FM
PAN to be common identifier for govt agencies: FM
PAN to be common identifier for govt agencies: FM
Govt to bring Vivad Se Vishwas-2 scheme
Govt to bring Vivad Se Vishwas-2 scheme
Nimrit's MAST Bigg Boss Style
Nimrit's MAST Bigg Boss Style
Why Sania Mirza felt 'it is the time to stop'
Why Sania Mirza felt 'it is the time to stop'
Mukesh Ambani is once again world's richest Indian
Mukesh Ambani is once again world's richest Indian
FM announces new credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs
FM announces new credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FM announces new credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

FM announces new credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

Sitharaman lists 7 priorities for India in Budget

Sitharaman lists 7 priorities for India in Budget

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances