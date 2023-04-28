News
Forex kitty declines by $2.16 billion to $584.25 billion

Forex kitty declines by $2.16 billion to $584.25 billion

Source: PTI
April 28, 2023 19:23 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $2.16 billion to $584.25 billion for the week ended April 21, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had risen by $1.66 billion to $586.41 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended April 21, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.15 billion to $514.49 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by $24 million to $46.15 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $19 million to $18.43 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $14 million to $5.18 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
