News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 8 core sector industries grow slowest in 5-month

8 core sector industries grow slowest in 5-month

Source: PTI
April 28, 2023 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The output of eight infrastructure sectors registered a growth of 3.6 per cent in March 2023, the slowest in five months, showed government data released on Friday.

Crude oil

Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

The output of core sectors had increased by 7.2 per cent in February 2023 and 4.8 per cent in the year-ago month.

The previous low was 0.7 per cent in October 2022.

 

The output of crude oil declined by 2.8 per cent, power by 1.8 per cent and cement by 0.8 per cent in March this year.

On the other hand, coal production recorded an increase of 12.2 per cent, fertilisers 9.7 per cent, steel 8.8 per cent, natural gas 2.8 per cent and refinery products 1.5 per cent.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 7.6 per cent in FY23, down from 10.4 per cent recorded in 2021-22.

The core sector or key infrastructure industries have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Fixed broadband may trigger Jio, Airtel growth
Fixed broadband may trigger Jio, Airtel growth
Mutual fund investors show bias towards small-caps
Mutual fund investors show bias towards small-caps
Why Bank Frauds Continue
Why Bank Frauds Continue
Forex kitty declines by $2.16 billion to $584.25 bn
Forex kitty declines by $2.16 billion to $584.25 bn
Can Delhi Capitals do the double over SRH?
Can Delhi Capitals do the double over SRH?
How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games
How RCB's Gearing Up For Stressful Games
No bail to Sisodia, court says evidence speaks volumes
No bail to Sisodia, court says evidence speaks volumes

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PNB case: SAT stays ban on Samir Jain, wife, 6 others

PNB case: SAT stays ban on Samir Jain, wife, 6 others

Majority of pilots have accepted new salary: A-I chief

Majority of pilots have accepted new salary: A-I chief

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances