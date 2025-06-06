HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FDI inflows rose by around 14% to $81 billion in 2024-25

FDI inflows rose by around 14% to $81 billion in 2024-25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 12:13 IST

x

India continues to remain an attractive investment destination and rise in repatriation of funds is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows remained strong, rising by around 14 per cent to $81 billion in 2024-25, from $71.3 billion a year ago.

However, net FDI inflows moderated to $0.4 billion in 2024-25, from $10.1 billion a year ago.

 

In 2024-25, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to India dropped sharply to $1.7 billion, as foreign portfolio investors booked profits in equities.

The moderation in net FDI "is on account of a rise in repatriation and net outward FDI, while gross FDI actually increased by 14 per cent," Malhotra said, while unveiling the June monetary policy.

Rise in repatriation is a sign of a mature market, where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, he said, adding "high gross FDI indicates that India continues to remain an attractive investment destination".

The governor also said that with the moderation in trade deficit in Q4:2024-25, alongside strong services exports and remittance receipts, the current account deficit (CAD) for 2024-25 is expected to remain low.

Furthermore, despite rising geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions, India's merchandise trade remained robust in April 2025.

As imports grew faster than exports, the trade deficit, however, widened during the month.

"Going forward, net services and remittance receipts are likely to remain in surplus, counterbalancing the rise in trade deficit.

"The CAD for 2025-26 is expected to remain well within the sustainable level," Malhotra said.

As on May 30, 2025, India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $691.5 billion, down from $692.721 billion during the week ended May 23.

These are sufficient to fund more than 11 months of goods imports and about 96 per cent of external debt outstanding.

Overall, India's external sector remains resilient as key external sector vulnerability indicators continue to improve, the governor said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashok Leyland Turns Trucks Smart with AI
Ashok Leyland Turns Trucks Smart with AI
Can MFN Pricing Reshape India-US Pharma Equation?
Can MFN Pricing Reshape India-US Pharma Equation?
Home loan borrowers get relief as RBI cuts repo rate again
Home loan borrowers get relief as RBI cuts repo rate again
RBI rate cut to improve sales of affordable houses
RBI rate cut to improve sales of affordable houses
PV retail sales dip 3% in May as demand softens: FADA
PV retail sales dip 3% in May as demand softens: FADA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

webstory image 2

Malvani-Style Prawn Curry: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

VIDEOS

DK Shivakumar breaks down on camera over B'luru stampede3:02

DK Shivakumar breaks down on camera over B'luru stampede

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World Environment Day2:01

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World...

From Bumrah to Pant, Team India departs to England for Test series1:14

From Bumrah to Pant, Team India departs to England for...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD