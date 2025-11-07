HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Dragged by foreign fund outflows and weak global peers, Sensex ends in red

Dragged by foreign fund outflows and weak global peers, Sensex ends in red

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 16:14 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28.

During the day, it tanked 640.06 points, or 0.76 per cent to 82,670.95.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,492.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.46 per cent after Singtel said it has sold about 0.8 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion).

Tech Mahindra, Trent, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were also among the laggards.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday, however, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,283.91 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.31 per cent to $64.21 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows
Mahindra XEV 9s Steps Out Of The Shadows
'Some IPOs Underperformed Due To...'
'Some IPOs Underperformed Due To...'
Why Income Tax Cases Drag On For Decades
Why Income Tax Cases Drag On For Decades
'Govt And Banks Want Private Investment To Return'
'Govt And Banks Want Private Investment To Return'
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

I am happy and thank the CM MD Azharuddin on his ministerial appointment in Telangana govt2:47

I am happy and thank the CM MD Azharuddin on his...

Gopika Babu wins JNU Vice President post berates RSS calls out Sanghs ideologies0:55

Gopika Babu wins JNU Vice President post berates RSS...

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at Mumbai Airport1:39

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO