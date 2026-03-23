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DBS Bank India Enables Direct Tax Payments via TIN 2.0

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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March 23, 2026 22:11 IST

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DBS Bank India introduces a new direct tax payment facility via the TIN 2.0 platform, streamlining tax payments for customers, while Utkarsh Small Finance Bank teams up with Mumbai Indians for the T20 League 2026.

Key Points

  • DBS Bank India now offers direct tax payments through the TIN 2.0 platform, simplifying tax compliance.
  • Customers can conveniently pay income tax, advance tax, and other direct taxes directly from their DBS Bank accounts.
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has partnered with Mumbai Indians as their official banking partner for the T20 League 2026.
  • The partnership aims to enhance Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across India.

DBS Bank India on Monday announced the launch of its direct tax payment facility, following authorisation from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The bank will now be able to collect direct tax payments on the TIN 2.0 platform, adding to its existing capability to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments, the bank said in a statement.

 

Customers can conveniently make payments for income tax, advance tax, self-assessment tax, capital gains tax and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), directly from their bank accounts, it said.

With the wider adoption of digital infrastructure such as the TIN 2.0 portal, the environment for tax compliance has become more enabling by improving the ease of making payments and reducing the likelihood of operational errors.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Partners with Mumbai Indians

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has partnered with the Mumbai Indians as the official banking partner for the T20 League 2026.

This strategic association marks a significant milestone for the bank as it continues to deepen its national visibility and strengthen engagement with millions of cricket fans across the country, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

As part of this association, the bank aims to expand its engagement with diverse customer segments and enhance its brand presence through integrated marketing initiatives and other planned activities during the season, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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