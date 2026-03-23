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Home  » Business » Matter Motor CEO on the Future of AI in Electric Vehicles

Matter Motor CEO on the Future of AI in Electric Vehicles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 18:39 IST

Discover how AI-defined vehicles are poised to revolutionise the automotive industry, enabling data-driven services, improved performance, and new revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

Key Points

  • Data and intelligent systems are becoming crucial for vehicle improvement and new revenue streams.
  • The auto industry is transitioning to software-defined mobility, with AI at its core.
  • AI-defined vehicles enable regular updates, data-based services, and post-purchase revenue opportunities.
  • This approach reduces hardware complexity and improves profit margins through software-led features.
  • Vehicles will learn rider behaviour, adjust performance, and predict maintenance needs.

Data and intelligent systems will play a major role in the coming years, as they enable vehicles to improve regularly, offer data-based services, and create new revenue opportunities even after purchase for manufacturers, according to a top official of electric mobility firm Matter Motor.

The company's founder and Group CEO Mohal Lalbhai said the auto industry is moving beyond traditional mechanical systems and the next step is software-defined mobility, where intelligence sits at the centre and keeps improving the vehicle over time.

 

Unveiling AI-Defined Vehicles

Unveiling Matter's concept of AI-Defined Vehicles, he said the setup allows regular updates, offers data-based services, and creates new revenue opportunities even after purchase.

This approach can also reduce hardware complexity and help companies improve profit margins by focusing more on software-led features, he added.

The Future of Smarter Vehicles

He said that data and intelligent systems will play a major role in the coming years. Vehicles will be able to understand rider behaviour, adjust performance, and even predict maintenance needs.

"Vehicles are becoming smarter systems. They will not just run, they will learn and adapt," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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