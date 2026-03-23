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How AI is Transforming India's Telecom Sector, According to TRAI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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March 23, 2026 20:52 IST

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TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti emphasises the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence in revolutionising India's telecom sector, enhancing network efficiency, cybersecurity, and paving the way for advanced 6G technology.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Artificial Intelligence is becoming integral to telecom network design and management in India.
  • AI enables self-optimising networks, predictive maintenance, and intelligent spectrum management.
  • India's digital transformation is rapidly advancing, with over one billion data subscribers.
  • 5G technology is transforming the telecom landscape, contributing significantly to data usage.
  • India is actively preparing for the deployment of 6G technology with AI-native network designs.

Artificial Intelligence is no longer peripheral to telecom, and is becoming integral to how networks are designed, managed, and experienced, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Monday.

AI is already enabling self-optimising networks, predictive maintenance, intelligent spectrum management, enhanced cybersecurity, improved energy efficiency, and better customer experience, he noted.

 

"India is undergoing one of the fastest digital transformations in the world. Telecommunication and digital technologies are now core infrastructure for economic growth, governance, and social inclusion," Lahoti said, speaking at a session of the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo.

At the end of 2025, data subscribers in India crossed one billion mark, with 5G contributing around 400 million.

The total wireless data usage was around 25 million terabytes, with 5G contributing over 10 million terabytes.

"This is the size of digital communication in India. The deployment of 5G technology is transforming the telecom landscape," Lahoti said.

India is preparing well for the upcoming 6G technology, he observed.

AI's Impact on Telecom Networks

"Artificial intelligence is no longer peripheral to telecom; it is becoming integral to how networks are designed, managed, and experienced. AI is already enabling self-optimising networks, predictive maintenance, intelligent spectrum management, enhanced cybersecurity, improved energy efficiency, and better customer experience," Lahoti pointed out.

Telecom service providers are effectively using AI, as per the TRAI's regulatory framework, for proactive detection and flagging of fraud and spam, Lahoti further said.

"As we move towards 6G, AI-native network design will enable highly reliable, low-latency, and more personalised services," the TRAI chief added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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