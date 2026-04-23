Dabur faces a tangle of growth headwinds

Dabur India's stock has plummeted over 17 per cent since the onset of the Iran war, as investors weigh the combined impact of geopolitical tensions, a potential weak monsoon affecting rural demand, and escalating input costs on the FMCG giant's future revenues and margins.

Photograph: Courtesy, Dabur

Key Points Dabur India's stock has declined over 17 per cent since the Iran war began, due to concerns about a weak monsoon, the West Asian crisis, and higher input costs.

The company faces significant risks to rural demand in India, where 45-50 per cent of its sales originate, exacerbated by potential monsoon deficiencies and rising agricultural input costs.

International sales, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region which accounts for 8 per cent of consolidated revenue, are under pressure due to supply constraints and increased freight costs from the US-Iran conflict.

Brokerages remain cautious on Dabur India, cutting earnings per share estimates by 2-3 per cent, despite a sequential recovery in domestic FMCG demand.

Despite growth challenges and valuation derating, Dabur's stock is trading below its last-decade average one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio, suggesting potential attractiveness relative to peers.

The stock of Dabur India has shed over 17 per cent since the start of the Iran war, amid concerns that a weak monsoon, the West Asian crisis, and higher input costs will weigh on revenues and margins.

While the domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business saw a sequential recovery in demand in the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2025-26 (FY26) and Dabur is expected to post high single-digit growth, some gains were offset by challenges in key international markets in West Asia.

Rural Demand Under Threat

Given concerns around rural growth and uncertainty over international revenues, brokerages remain cautious on the stock.

The immediate worry is the impact of multiple headwinds on rural demand.

Analysts at Systematix Research, led by Dhananjay Sinha, point out that the country's rural economy faces twin risks of a monsoon deficiency and sharply rising input costs in 2026, threatening agricultural output, farm incomes, rural demand, and food inflation.

Macquarie Research believes that a weak monsoon and fertiliser availability could put rural demand at risk and hurt volume growth.

Rural sales salience is highest for Dabur at 45-50 per cent, followed by Britannia at 40-45 per cent.

Nestlé has the lowest rural exposure at 20 per cent.

The brokerage remains cautious on rural-focused plays such as Dabur and Britannia.

Geopolitical Impact on Supply Chains

Compounding the weather risk is the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for fertilisers, raw materials (ammonia, phosphoric acid, sulphur, natural gas/liquefied natural gas), and fuel.

This has led to sharp increases in global fertiliser and input prices, supply-chain disruptions, and higher costs for Indian farmers and manufacturers.

While there has already been an impact on fertiliser volumes and margins in Q4, the real challenge is expected from the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 onwards, during the kharif planting season, says Systematix Research.

It expects softer rural demand for consumer companies, with commodity cost inflation affecting demand, pricing, and margins.

International Market Pressures

Apart from rural demand and commodity inflation, the company also faces pressure on international sales due to its presence in West Asia.

West Asia is its largest market outside India, with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region accounting for 8 per cent of consolidated revenue.

Major categories include hair care, oral care, skin care, healthcare, and food. In export markets, supply constraints, order cancellations, higher freight, and insurance costs are expected to reflect as early as Q4FY26, brokerages say.

For Q4, Dabur's consolidated revenue is likely to grow in the mid-single digits, led by high single-digit growth in the India FMCG business, while the international business is expected to remain muted with low single-digit growth.

While West Asia will be impacted by the Iran war, other markets such as Türkiye, Bangladesh, and the UK have performed well and are likely to grow at double digits in constant currency terms.

Brokerage Outlook and Valuations

Although domestic macroeconomic indicators point to a gradual recovery in consumption, persistent execution challenges keep Motilal Oswal Research cautious.

Factoring in near-term headwinds in Dabur's international markets, the brokerage has cut its earnings per share estimates by 2-3 per cent. What could support the stock, however, are valuations.

BNP Paribas Research notes that Dabur has faced growth challenges, with earnings estimate cuts and a derating of valuation multiples.

However, the stock is trading below its last-decade average one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio and appears attractive relative to peers.