CNG prices hiked by Re 1 per kg, second time in a week

Delhi residents are facing another CNG price hike as rates increase for the second time this week, impacting transportation costs and household budgets.

IMAGE: Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas, however, remain unchanged. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CNG prices in Delhi increased by Re 1 per kg, the second hike in a week.

The new CNG price in Delhi is Rs 80.09 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL).

Piped natural gas (PNG) rates for household kitchens remain unchanged.

IGL cites increased input gas costs and USD appreciation as reasons for the CNG price revision.

Despite the hike, CNG still offers significant savings compared to alternative fuels.

CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 per kg on Sunday, the second increase in rates in less than a week.

CNG now costs Rs 80.09 per kg in the national capital, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country's biggest city gas firm.

Reasons Behind The CNG Price Increase

The rate hike comes within days of Rs 2 per kg increase in rates on Thursday.

Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas, however, remain unchanged.

IGL said, "The retail selling price of CNG has been increased by Re 1/kg wef 6 am on 17.05.2026 in all geographical areas (GAs) of IGL".

CNG Still Offers Savings

"The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD," it said.

Even after the latest revision, CNG would still offer up to 45 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices.