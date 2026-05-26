HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » CNG price hike by Rs 2/kg, 4th rise in less than 2 weeks

CNG price hike by Rs 2/kg, 4th rise in less than 2 weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read

May 26, 2026 09:14 IST

Delhi commuters face another pinch as the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rises by Rs 2 per kg, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks and pushing the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.

CNG station

IMAGE: A vehicle at a CNG station in Geeta Colony, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CNG price in New Delhi has been increased by Rs 2 per kg.
  • The new price for CNG in the capital is now Rs 83.09 per kg.
  • This marks the fourth price hike in less than two weeks, totalling a cumulative increase of Rs 4 per kg since May 15.

CNG price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks.

CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

Recent Price Adjustments

This is the fourth such increase since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Petrol tops Rs 100 across most cities as fuel prices hiked
Petrol tops Rs 100 across most cities as fuel prices hiked
FM Sitharaman: India Must Focus on Fuel, Fertiliser, Forex
FM Sitharaman: India Must Focus on Fuel, Fertiliser, Forex
'Oil Is Not The Problem. The Bigger Problem Is Gold'
'Oil Is Not The Problem. The Bigger Problem Is Gold'
'We Need Petrol More Than Gold Right Now'
'We Need Petrol More Than Gold Right Now'
'95-96 To A Dollar Is Not A Healthy Sign'
'95-96 To A Dollar Is Not A Healthy Sign'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Ahana Breaks Down As Hema Malini Accepts Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan1:32

Ahana Breaks Down As Hema Malini Accepts Dharmendra's...

Amit Shah hosts dinner for Padma Awardees5:07

Amit Shah hosts dinner for Padma Awardees

Aligarh Man's 'Desi Jugaad' to Beat Heat on Bike Goes Viral1:39

Aligarh Man's 'Desi Jugaad' to Beat Heat on Bike Goes Viral

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO