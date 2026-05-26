CNG price hike by Rs 2/kg, 4th rise in less than 2 weeks

Delhi commuters face another pinch as the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rises by Rs 2 per kg, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks and pushing the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.

IMAGE: A vehicle at a CNG station in Geeta Colony, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CNG price in New Delhi has been increased by Rs 2 per kg.

The new price for CNG in the capital is now Rs 83.09 per kg.

This marks the fourth price hike in less than two weeks, totalling a cumulative increase of Rs 4 per kg since May 15.

CNG price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks.

CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

Recent Price Adjustments

This is the fourth such increase since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg.