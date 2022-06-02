Chinese Get Back To Work With Caution

People in China get back to routine, but with caution after the lockdown placed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak was lifted in Shanghai and Beijing.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Chinese getting back to work after the lockdown was lifted.

IMAGE: A man has a swab collected at a nucleic acid testing site in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Restaurant workers line up at a nucleic acid testing booth in Shanghai, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Commuters wearing face masks ride a train in Shanghai, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer in a protective suit checks on a commuter at a subway station in Shanghai, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker in a protective suit cleans the floor at a subway station in Shanghai, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: A staff member wipes a seat at a restaurant, following a ban on dine-in services amid the outbreak in Beijing's central business district, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Restaurant staff pass takeaway food to delivery workers during lunch hour in Beijing's central business district, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: A security guard gestures at the photographer after closing an entrance to the IFC shopping mall in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

