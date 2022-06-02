News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sharp increase in active Covid cases with 3,712 new infections

Sharp increase in active Covid cases with 3,712 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2022 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 3,712 new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,31,64,544, while the total number of active cases increased to 19,509, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A health worker collects swab samples of a person for COVID-19 testing, in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

The country's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,641, with five latest fatalities reported from Kerala, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.67 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,20,394, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
Do I Need To Be Hospitalised For Covid?
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
'KK could have been saved if only....': Doctor
'KK could have been saved if only....': Doctor
SBI revises up FY23 economic growth forecast to 7.5%
SBI revises up FY23 economic growth forecast to 7.5%
Vistara fined for letting untrained pilot land plane
Vistara fined for letting untrained pilot land plane
Ukraine One Win Away From World Cup!
Ukraine One Win Away From World Cup!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads

COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances