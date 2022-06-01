News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra logs 1081 fresh Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 739

Maharashtra logs 1081 fresh Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 739

Source: PTI
June 01, 2022 22:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With fresh infections, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 711 cases and one Covid-19 fatality.

On February 24, Maharashtra recorded 1,124 infections.

 

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh cases on Wednesday, including 10 in the Dharavi slum colony.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent and the case recovery rate in the state is now 98.07 per cent.

Maharashtra's active tally of cases now stands at 4,032.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Parbhani, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia have zero active cases.

A total of 524 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,36,275.

With 25,416 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of the samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,09,51,360, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures: Cases 78,88,167, toll 1,47,860, active cases 4,032, tests conducted 8,09,51,360.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha to drop all Covid curbs, masks not compulsory
Maha to drop all Covid curbs, masks not compulsory
India ends Covid curbs, not face mask and distancing
India ends Covid curbs, not face mask and distancing
More transmissible Covid variant found in UK: WHO
More transmissible Covid variant found in UK: WHO
Rajasthan Cong to shift party MLAs to Udaipur hotel
Rajasthan Cong to shift party MLAs to Udaipur hotel
Amit Shah to review Kashmir situation on June 3
Amit Shah to review Kashmir situation on June 3
PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen
PM meets world champion Nikhat Zareen
Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 68L deposits of PFI
Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 68L deposits of PFI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

As Mumbai's Covid cases rise, civic body goes on alert

As Mumbai's Covid cases rise, civic body goes on alert

Centre asks 5 states to control emerging Covid surge

Centre asks 5 states to control emerging Covid surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances