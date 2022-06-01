Maharashtra logs 1081 fresh Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 739

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With fresh infections, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 711 cases and one Covid-19 fatality.

On February 24, Maharashtra recorded 1,124 infections.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh cases on Wednesday, including 10 in the Dharavi slum colony.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent and the case recovery rate in the state is now 98.07 per cent.

Maharashtra's active tally of cases now stands at 4,032.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Parbhani, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia have zero active cases.

A total of 524 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,36,275.

With 25,416 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of the samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,09,51,360, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures: Cases 78,88,167, toll 1,47,860, active cases 4,032, tests conducted 8,09,51,360.