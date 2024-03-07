Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com took the new Mahindra XUV400, an electric SUV, for a test drive, eager to see how it performed on a real-world road trip.

IMAGE: The new Mahindra XUV400 looks the same. But open the doors and look in... All photographs and video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com

Mahindra & Mahindra heard customer feedback and read reviews and made significant improvements to the XUV400 since its launch in January 2023, including completely revamped interiors with a dual-tone design, chrome accents, a larger touchscreen, and a more user-friendly infotainment system.

The top model even boasts wireless charging and dual AC.

Mumbai to Silvassa: Unexpected Challenges

My initial plan was a relaxed 150 km trip from Borivali, north west Mumbai, to Silvassa in Daman. The claimed range of being able to do 230 km on an 83 per cent charge, which I got when it was delivered to me, seemed sufficient.

IMAGE: The dashboard now has a very responsive, bigger-and-better 10.25-inch touchscreen positioned in the middle and the MID (Multi-Information-Display) cluster too is now completely digital.

But unexpected traffic jams and road construction on NH48, that goes to New Delhi, threw a wrench in the works.

WATCH: Sample a bit of the drive in the video above.

Despite these challenges, the XUV400 impressed.

It handled the stop-and-go traffic with ease, and even navigated a short off-road detour without any issues (please do see the video above).

IMAGE: The short off-road was attempted after I did a proper 'walk the path', before taking the car off the road, to see whether I could loop back onto the highway ahead.

The battery, though depleting faster than anticipated, due to the traffic, still had 17 per cent charge remaining upon reaching Silvassa.

Silvassa and charging woes

Unfortunately, Silvassa lacked any public EV charging stations.

I had to resort to charging the car overnight at a regular 15 Amp socket, which thankfully brought it back to 100 per cent. This experience highlighted the need for more widespread EV charging infrastructure.

The return trip and final thoughts

On the return journey, I took a scenic route via Talasari, Palghar district, passing an under-utilised solar power plant, seen in the photograph above. This further emphasised the importance of developing a robust EV charging network, alongside renewable energy sources.

The drive back was smoother, with only occasional traffic.

The XUV400 still had over 50 per cent charge left when I reached Mumbai, offering peace of mind for longer journeys.

IMAGE: Have a dekho at the completely redesigned two-tone interiors of the XUV400. It now has the same superior steering wheel that is used in the Scorpio N and also gets a range of new features along with the identical menu type that comes in the other M&M models, namely the XUV700 and the Scorpio N.

M&M's XUV400: A promising step forward

M&M deserves credit for the improvements they made to the XUV400, particularly the stylish interiors and user-friendly features.

The price reduction across all variants is also a welcome move.

While the lack of public charging in Silvassa exposed the need for infrastructure development, the XUV400's overall performance on this challenging trip was commendable.

It delivered a comfortable driving experience with impressive range and capability, making it a promising option for the growing EV market.

The variants and their prices

The XUV400 comes in three variants and their prices are as below:

The XUV 400 EC Pro is priced at Rs 15.49 lakhs -- this comes with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 3.3 kW charger.

The XUV400 EL Pro is priced at Rs 16.74 lakhs -- this too comes with a battery of 34.5 kWh, but the charger is a 7.2 kW one.

The top-of-the-line XUV400 EL Pro -- which comes with a 39.4 kWh battery -- is priced at Rs 17.49 lakhs. This too comes with a 7.2 kW charger.

But in all these variants, there is no loss of power to drive. All have the same fun-to-drive feeling.

M&M has maintained the original excitement of driving the XUV 400 as is, with its drive modes Fun, Fast and Fearless.

And that is why the 2024 XUV400 gets a hat tip from us.