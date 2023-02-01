News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt provided free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people during Covid: FM

Govt provided free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people during Covid: FM

Source: PTI
February 01, 2023 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Foodgrain

Photograph: PTI Photo

In times of global challenges, G-20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, she added.

The government is implementing scheme to supply free foodgrains to poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore from January 1, the finance minister said.

 

Agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification.

Private investment in agriculture sector has increased by 9.3 per cent in FY21 (7 per cent in FY20).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Budget 2023: Key numbers to be watched
Budget 2023: Key numbers to be watched
'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'
'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'
'Budget must set right stage for growth'
'Budget must set right stage for growth'
Why The Music Of Hero Is Important To Jackie's Career
Why The Music Of Hero Is Important To Jackie's Career
Jet fuel price hiked by 4%
Jet fuel price hiked by 4%
Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?
Who will replace Iyer for 1st Aus Test? Gill or SKY?
Sitharaman uses tablet not paper to present Budget
Sitharaman uses tablet not paper to present Budget

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Sitharaman uses tablet not paper to present Budget

Sitharaman uses tablet not paper to present Budget

Sitharaman, 6th FM to present budget 5 times in a row

Sitharaman, 6th FM to present budget 5 times in a row

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances